WFTS-TV, the E.W. Scripps-owned TV station in Tampa, FL, is seeking a Digital Content Producer. In this role, you’ll report and produce stories for all our digital platforms using all types of media, including text, video, pictures, graphics, audio, and more. We’re looking for someone who’s passionate about news and the audience we serve.

WHAT YOU’LL DO:

Create and produce content for all digital platforms including websites, mobile apps, social media, and OTT (over the top) video platforms

Create and post breaking news stories on all digital platforms

Learn and apply SEO best practices to every piece of content

Monitor analytics and use that information to adjust presentation strategies as needed

Coordinate editorial and technical staff to facilitate the migration of multimedia content to new media platforms, including video, audio, still photos and graphics

Work with digital team management to develop and execute special projects

Assist in the management of user-generated content on the sites

Update various social media accounts, assist in growing number of fans/followers and interact with fans/followers on regular basis

Work with other departments, including sales and marketing, as needed on site and/or station initiatives that require content integration

Perform other duties as needed and directed

Must be able to work all shifts, including days, nights, weekends, and holidays

WHAT YOU’LL NEED:

BS/BA in journalism or communications or commensurate experience

2-5 years of experience in a related field

Experience with content management systems, social media, graphics software, still and video cameras, video/audio/image editing, HTML, and CSS preferred

AP Style writing experience

WHAT YOU’LL BRING:

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Strong desire to focus on digital content. This is not a job for someone who wants to be a broadcast journalist, whether on- or off-camera

Proficiency with the technical aspects of producing content for digital media

Ability to work with a variety of personalities and resolve any conflicts that may arise

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment which requires multitasking and handling deadline pressure

Proficiency in the usage of various social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram

