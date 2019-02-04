ABC Action News stands with the hardworking people of Tampa Bay, helping them be more self-reliant. WFTS helps its viewers understand the causes, obstacles and solutions to their biggest problems. ABC Action News features include I-Team special reports, Taking Action Against Domestic Violence, Dirty Dining and Florida’s most accurate weather forecasts.

WFTS, the Scripps ABC Station in Tampa, Florida is searching for a Digital Content Producer.

The Digital Content Producer organizes, writes scripts and updates content on digital platforms with a primary focus on local websites, mobile apps, and social media platforms. Responsible for creating compelling content that is aligned with and enhances the station’s and/or Scripps brand.

Key activities

Writes and edits content including headlines, short news alerts and teases, enhancing content with outside links, maps, slideshows.

Publishes and manages content on multiple digital platforms, including the station’s local website, mobile and social networks using current production and web-delivery tools.

Produces digital video when assigned.

Assist in online coverage of major news event, breaking news and severe weather to ensure high quality consistent community coverage online.

Build out special sections and site features to enhance coverage and increase user engagement.

Updates and interacts with fans/followers on social media.

Anchor/host content for digital platforms as assigned.

Coordinate with editorial and technical staff to facilitate the migration of multimedia content to new media platforms, including video, audio, still photos and graphics.

Work with other departments, including sales and marketing, as needed on site and/or station initiatives that require content integration.

Optimizes the user experience by tracking live web metrics and user experience best practices.

Applies SEO best practices to every piece of content.

Education & Experience

BS/BA in related discipline or commensurate experience.

Generally 2-5 years of experience in related field.

Experience with Content Management Systems, HTML, Audio Editing, Image Editing, CSS and Social Networking preferred.

Skills & Abilities

Must have a strong desire to focus on web-based content.

Must have basic HTML formatting skills and knowledge of how to FTP/publish web content.

Must be creative, have good people skills and be able to handle deadline pressure and need to multi-task.

Must have strong newspaper-style writing, editing and headline skills.

Must have knowledge and experience with still-image photography using digital cameras/hand held video cameras.

Must have working knowledge of how to use and update social media platforms.

Must have photo editing skills with ability to manipulate, crop, enhance images as needed for publishing on website.

Basic video editing skills a plus.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, radio and digital media brands. With 33 television stations, Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps runs an expanding collection of local and national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network; podcast industry leader Midroll Media; and fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Escape and Laff. Scripps produces original programming including “Pickler & Ben,” runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

As an equal employment opportunity employer, The E.W. Scripps Company and its affiliates do not discriminate in its employment decisions on the basis on race, sex, sexual orientation, gender, color, religion, age, genetic information, medical condition, disability, marital status, citizenship or national origin, and military membership or veteran status, or on any other basis which would be in violation of any applicable federal, state or local law. Furthermore, the company will make reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with known disabilities unless doing so would result in an undue hardship for the company.

