JOB TITLE: Digital Content Producer
JOB OPENING DATE: January 25, 2019
JOB NUMBER: #19-19
Position Summary
Univision Local Media is looking to add a creative Digital Content Producer to join our growing team. This position will be reporting to the Manager, Digital Content, support in the growth of our digital audiences and will also function as a subject matter expert on the planning and execution of content audience growth initiatives. The Digital Content Producer will be embedded within our Newsroom and work directly with newsroom staff to create, edit, publish, optimize, distribute and promote Univision linear and nonlinear content, with the ultimate view of growing audience and share.
Job Responsibilities
- Responsible for the production of digital content for station(s).
- Publishes content on multiple digital platforms, including mobile and online and social networks.
- Repurposes existing content and may create new content. Creates, edits, publishes and manages a full range of content.
- Creates content that is aligned with and enhances station brand; may create new content.
- Demonstrates results for the application of innovative and creative approaches to drive audience loyalty.
- This role is also accountable for building capability within the newsrooms to think and act digitally, generating engaging, compelling and timely content that will result in an increase of our digital footprint and ultimately in a growing audience and market share.
Expected Outcomes
- Delivers compelling content using current production and web-delivery tools.
- Creates and curates the best in class digital content
- Adapts and creates content for several social media platform promotions
- Identifies news stories of the day and plans coverage that is appropriate for various digital media platforms (website, mobile apps, newsletters, and social media)
- Communicate with Newsroom what’s trending online and help find sources and interesting topics for digital news consumption; especially via mobile devices
- Copy edit with fundamental journalistic and legal understanding
- Engage with the audience by connecting to the social conversation
- Experiment with new formats for social media content creation
- Maintain digital content calendar containing priority events, initiatives and opportunities
- Ability to write and edit articles and write headlines
- Manage social media account(s)
- Write metadata for video clips
- Manage You Tube page(s)
Required Skills and Experience
- BS/BA Degree in Media, Communications or Marketing
- Proficiency in SEO, SEM, Hootsuite, Google Analytics, Adobe Creative Suite (Preferred)
- 3 years’ progressive experience in digital media content and audience growth
- 1-3 years’ experience building and managing multiple channels, optimization and best practices
- Bilingual with the ability to write in English and Spanish
- Displays in-depth knowledge and understanding of social media platforms
- Candidate must be flexible and willing to work varied schedules, including weekends and holidays
Desired Skills & Experience
- Proficiency in managing and posting on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and other Social Media Platforms
- Experience in Media; Broadcast environment a plus
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and juggle competing priorities
- Solid news judgment
- Ensure flawless execution
- Proven knowledge and strong tactical training/skills
- Audience growth oriented
- Staying current on digital industry trends
- Sound analysis and creativity
- Excellent communication and presentation skills; effectively communicates information and ideas in written and video format
- Experience working in team environments
- Strong project management skills; ability to multi-task
- High energy, self-motivated professional
- Solid news judgment and innovative storytelling
- Possesses knowledge and experience in a newsroom
Physical Requirements
- Ability to stand, walk, bend, type, edit, reach and sit for up to (8) hours.
