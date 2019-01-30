JOB POSTING

JOB TITLE: Digital Content Producer

JOB OPENING DATE: January 25, 2019

JOB NUMBER: #19-19

Position Summary

Univision Local Media is looking to add a creative Digital Content Producer to join our growing team. This position will be reporting to the Manager, Digital Content, support in the growth of our digital audiences and will also function as a subject matter expert on the planning and execution of content audience growth initiatives. The Digital Content Producer will be embedded within our Newsroom and work directly with newsroom staff to create, edit, publish, optimize, distribute and promote Univision linear and nonlinear content, with the ultimate view of growing audience and share.

Job Responsibilities

Responsible for the production of digital content for station(s).

Publishes content on multiple digital platforms, including mobile and online and social networks.

Repurposes existing content and may create new content. Creates, edits, publishes and manages a full range of content.

Creates content that is aligned with and enhances station brand; may create new content.

Demonstrates results for the application of innovative and creative approaches to drive audience loyalty.

This role is also accountable for building capability within the newsrooms to think and act digitally, generating engaging, compelling and timely content that will result in an increase of our digital footprint and ultimately in a growing audience and market share.

Expected Outcomes

Delivers compelling content using current production and web-delivery tools.

Creates and curates the best in class digital content

Adapts and creates content for several social media platform promotions

Identifies news stories of the day and plans coverage that is appropriate for various digital media platforms (website, mobile apps, newsletters, and social media)

Communicate with Newsroom what’s trending online and help find sources and interesting topics for digital news consumption; especially via mobile devices

Copy edit with fundamental journalistic and legal understanding

Engage with the audience by connecting to the social conversation

Experiment with new formats for social media content creation

Maintain digital content calendar containing priority events, initiatives and opportunities

Ability to write and edit articles and write headlines

Manage social media account(s)

Write metadata for video clips

Manage You Tube page(s)

Required Skills and Experience

BS/BA Degree in Media, Communications or Marketing

Proficiency in SEO, SEM, Hootsuite, Google Analytics, Adobe Creative Suite (Preferred)

3 years’ progressive experience in digital media content and audience growth

1-3 years’ experience building and managing multiple channels, optimization and best practices

Bilingual with the ability to write in English and Spanish

Displays in-depth knowledge and understanding of social media platforms

Candidate must be flexible and willing to work varied schedules, including weekends and holidays

Desired Skills & Experience

Proficiency in managing and posting on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and other Social Media Platforms

Experience in Media; Broadcast environment a plus

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and juggle competing priorities

Solid news judgment

Ensure flawless execution

Proven knowledge and strong tactical training/skills

Audience growth oriented

Staying current on digital industry trends

Sound analysis and creativity

Excellent communication and presentation skills; effectively communicates information and ideas in written and video format

Experience working in team environments

Strong project management skills; ability to multi-task

High energy, self-motivated professional

Solid news judgment and innovative storytelling

Possesses knowledge and experience in a newsroom

Physical Requirements

Ability to stand, walk, bend, type, edit, reach and sit for up to (8) hours.

Please apply on our Univision Careers Webpage:

https://univision.csod.com/ats/careersite/jobdetails.aspx?site=2&c=univision&id=2942

