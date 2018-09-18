JOB TITLE: Digital Content Manager
JOB OPENING DATE: September 7, 2018
JOB# #18-14
Job Summary:
This position will be the leader in the identification and implementation of as well as act as the subject matter expert on Digital content audience growth strategies – either in their infancy, planning or in the execution stages. The Manager, Digital Content will be embedded within our Newsroom and work directly with the News Director and other staff to create, optimize, distribute and promote Univision linear and nonlinear content, with the ultimate view of growing audience and share.
Job Responsibilities:
- The Manager, Digital Content is accountable for building and leading in digital content strategies for their designated market; inclusive of mobility, SMS, social, multi-platform content management and technical interfaces
- This role is also accountable for building capability within the newsrooms to think and act digitally, generating engaging, compelling and timely content that will result in an increase of our digital footprint and ultimately in a growing audience and market share.
- The Manager, Digital Content is responsible for effectively influencing decision-makers to ensure content gets produced, and optimally distributed.
- Demonstrates results for the application of innovative and creative approaches to drive audience loyalty.
- Will manage one direct report, the Digital Content Producer, to implement the identified strategies and successfully optimize the production and distribution of digital content.
Expected Outcomes:
- Understand and communicate performance data to make strategic decisions on content development
- Trains and coaches the newsroom to think and act digitally
- Creates and curates the best in class digital content
- Adapts and creates content for several social media platform promotions
- Identifies news stories of the day and plans coverage that is appropriate for various digital media platforms (website, mobile apps, newsletters, and social media)
- Communicate with Newsroom what’s trending online and help find sources and interesting topics for digital news consumption; especially via mobile devices
- Copy edit with fundamental journalistic and legal understanding
- Engage with the audience by connecting to the social conversation
- Experiment with new formats for social media content creation
- Maintain digital content calendar containing priority events, initiatives and opportunities
- Ability to write and edit articles and write headlines
- Manage social media account(s)
- Write metadata for video clips
- Manage You Tube page(s)
Required Skills & Experience:
- 5+ years’ progressive experience in digital media content and audience growth
- 3-5 years’ experience building and managing multiple channels, optimization and best practices
- Bilingual with the ability to write in English and Spanish
- Possesses knowledge and experience in a newsroom
- Displays in-depth knowledge and understanding of social media platforms
- Candidate must be flexible and willing to work varied schedules, including weekends and holidays
Desired Skills & Experience:
- Strategic thinker
- Ability to influence decision-makers; strong relationship management
- Experience in Media; Broadcast environment a plus
- Experience leading others and working in team environments
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and juggle competing priorities
- Solid news judgment
- Ensure flawless execution
- Proven knowledge and strong tactical training/skills
- Audience growth oriented
- Staying current on digital industry trends
- Sound analysis, strategic planning and creativity
- Excellent communication and presentation skills
- Strong project management skills; ability to multi-task
- High energy, self motivated professional
- Experience building and leading in digital content strategies; inclusive of mobility, SMS, social, multi-platform content management and technical interfaces
- Solid news judgment and innovative storytelling
- Strong communication skills to collaborate with internal clients to understand requirements and interpret findings
- Extensive experience in digital media optimization and distribution
- Effectively communicates information and ideas in written and video format
SEND RESUME TO:
