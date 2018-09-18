JOB TITLE: Digital Content Manager

JOB OPENING DATE: September 7, 2018

JOB# #18-14

Job Summary:

This position will be the leader in the identification and implementation of as well as act as the subject matter expert on Digital content audience growth strategies – either in their infancy, planning or in the execution stages. The Manager, Digital Content will be embedded within our Newsroom and work directly with the News Director and other staff to create, optimize, distribute and promote Univision linear and nonlinear content, with the ultimate view of growing audience and share.

Job Responsibilities:

The Manager, Digital Content is accountable for building and leading in digital content strategies for their designated market; inclusive of mobility, SMS, social, multi-platform content management and technical interfaces

This role is also accountable for building capability within the newsrooms to think and act digitally, generating engaging, compelling and timely content that will result in an increase of our digital footprint and ultimately in a growing audience and market share.

The Manager, Digital Content is responsible for effectively influencing decision-makers to ensure content gets produced, and optimally distributed.

Demonstrates results for the application of innovative and creative approaches to drive audience loyalty.

Will manage one direct report, the Digital Content Producer, to implement the identified strategies and successfully optimize the production and distribution of digital content.

Expected Outcomes:

Understand and communicate performance data to make strategic decisions on content development

Trains and coaches the newsroom to think and act digitally

Creates and curates the best in class digital content

Adapts and creates content for several social media platform promotions

Identifies news stories of the day and plans coverage that is appropriate for various digital media platforms (website, mobile apps, newsletters, and social media)

Communicate with Newsroom what’s trending online and help find sources and interesting topics for digital news consumption; especially via mobile devices

Copy edit with fundamental journalistic and legal understanding

Engage with the audience by connecting to the social conversation

Experiment with new formats for social media content creation

Maintain digital content calendar containing priority events, initiatives and opportunities

Ability to write and edit articles and write headlines

Manage social media account(s)

Write metadata for video clips

Manage You Tube page(s)

Required Skills & Experience:

5+ years’ progressive experience in digital media content and audience growth

3-5 years’ experience building and managing multiple channels, optimization and best practices

Bilingual with the ability to write in English and Spanish

Possesses knowledge and experience in a newsroom

Displays in-depth knowledge and understanding of social media platforms

Candidate must be flexible and willing to work varied schedules, including weekends and holidays

Desired Skills & Experience:

Strategic thinker

Ability to influence decision-makers; strong relationship management

Experience in Media; Broadcast environment a plus

Experience leading others and working in team environments

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and juggle competing priorities

Solid news judgment

Ensure flawless execution

Proven knowledge and strong tactical training/skills

Audience growth oriented

Staying current on digital industry trends

Sound analysis, strategic planning and creativity

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Strong project management skills; ability to multi-task

High energy, self motivated professional

Experience building and leading in digital content strategies; inclusive of mobility, SMS, social, multi-platform content management and technical interfaces

Solid news judgment and innovative storytelling

Strong communication skills to collaborate with internal clients to understand requirements and interpret findings

Extensive experience in digital media optimization and distribution

Effectively communicates information and ideas in written and video format

SEND RESUME TO:

https://univision.csod.com/ats/careersite/jobdetails.aspx?site=2&c=univision&id=2528

UNIVISION (WLTV-23, WAMI-69, WAMR-107.5FM, WRTO-98.3FM, WQBA-1140AM,

WAQI-710 AM)

