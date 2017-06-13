ABC7 in beautiful Sarasota, Florida is looking for a Digital Content Manager to join the newsroom leadership team. This person will be responsible for developing and executing digital content tactics from a Digital First strategy. The Digital Content Manager will directly supervise a team of producers, will work collaboratively within the News/Content Department and with other departments to educate the staff and will produce and coordinate a wide range of digital content across multiple platforms. Being a team player, a leader and an innovator is a must for this fast-paced and exciting opportunity. This is not an entry-level position.

Candidates must be able to demonstrate the following qualifications:

Experience with web-based Content Management Systems; previous Frankly CMS experience preferred

Experience and understanding of social media platforms, tactics and strategies

Knowledge of current digital platforms including OTT, mobile and web-based products

Experience in a 24/7 news environment including experience making editorial decisions

Strong writing, presentation and video skills; previous experience with Adobe Creative Suite and/or Edius preferred

Troubleshooting skills including experience working with remote vendor customer service and support teams

Understanding digital audience analytics; preferably experience with Google Analytics data

The successful candidate should also have a track record of innovation and have sufficient confidence to experiment in the evolving segment of our business.

If you are interested in this position, apply online https://careers-raycommedia.icims.com/jobs/6952/digital-content-manager/job and attach your resume with cover letter. Candidate must be able to successfully complete pre-employment drug screening. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V

