The Digital Content Creator is a specialized content creator who utilizes digital storytelling methods to deliver comprehensive and original media to a variety of digital platforms.

Key activities

Under general direction, produces original Taste and See Tampa Bay enterprise content with a focus on sales driven opportunities and a niche focus on food and events.

Shoot video, take photographs, edit visual stories for .com, app and streaming platforms

Publish and manage content on multiple digital platforms, including website, app, social and streaming platforms.

Line produce content for Taste and See TV, Streaming Originals, Facebook Live, FB Watch, and other platforms.

Appear in videos, segments and shows, as needed.

Coordinate paid content with sales teams, assist in management of sponsored content calendar, revenue generation.

Develops sources and connections for event coverage and story gathering.

Identifies feature and enterprise stories of interest relevant to the lives of Taste and See Consumers with a focus on sponsored content.

Actively participates with digital leadership to align work and organizational resources with strategic goals.

Involved in short and long-term content planning.

Meets established deadlines.

Education & Experience

At least 2-5 years experience in designated field.

Bachelors Degree preferably in Journalism or equivalent professional digital media experience.

Skills & Abilities

Must have outstanding video and still photo shooting skills

Must have outstanding video editing skills

Must have creative writing skills

Must have a strong desire to focus on new and unique digital content.

Must be able to appear in videos, produced segments, features or shows.

Must have basic HTML formatting skills and knowledge of content management systems

Must be creative, have good people skills and be able to handle deadline pressure and need to multi-task.

Must have working knowledge of how to use and update social media platforms.

Must be a self-starter and multi-tasker, capable of demonstrating outstanding content creation with minimal supervision.

Demonstrates skill in time management and setting priorities.

Openness and capacity to seek new opportunities and adopt new ways of doing things.

Work Environment

Must be able to lift up to 75 pounds.

Sitting, walking and standing.

Flexible work hours required, including holidays, weekends, evenings, possible overtime hours and on call.

Must be available for overnight and weekend travel

Valid driver’s license and good driving record required. In addition, proof of insurance and liability coverage may be required

