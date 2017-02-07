WPBF 25 Digital, part of industry leader Hearst Television is searching for a Digital Client Specialist. As a Digital Client Specialist, you’ll be responsible for working with WPBF 25 sales account executives and their clients to ensure successful advertising campaigns. We’re looking for candidates who can provide superior customer service to our clients and sales representatives and understand the sense of urgency inherent in working with a sales organization.
Specifically, you’ll work with the sales force on processing advertising contracts, obtaining creative materials, and coordinating the schedule and launch of advertising campaigns. We’re looking for an organized, detail-oriented team player with exceptional written and verbal skills, and the ability to prioritize and manage time effectively. A positive attitude and professional demeanor is essential along with the flexibility to work in a rapidly changing environment.
Job Responsibilities
- Specifically, you will work with the sales force on processing advertising contracts. Obtaining creative materials, and coordinating the schedule and launch of advertising campaigns
- Campaign management and sales analysis
- Build, traffic, and schedule advertising creative
- Proactively monitor, analyze, and optimize all online advertising performances-from creating insertion orders to post completion (includes pull DART reports)
- Effectively communicate with internal teams (sales, production, finance) and external clients on performance and delivery of commitments
- Provide troubleshooting assistance for creative and operations-related issues for all campaigns
- Work directly with Digital Sales Manager and sales team to provide detailed client service and execute integrated marketing plans
- Prepare strategic PowerPoint presentations based on customer & station needs
- Other duties as required
Qualification Requirements
- Candidate must be a team player
- Detail oriented
- Strong organizational skills
- Ability to thrive in a fast paced work environment, manage multiple projects and tight deadlines
- Working knowledge of web ad sizes
- Working knowledge of Adbook, Rubicon, Webscan, Google Analytics, Adobe and Programmatic Media a plus
- Advanced Microsoft Powerpoint, Word and Excel
Education
- BA/BS degree or equivalent work experience
Experience
- 1-2 years of experience in digital media or equivalent
To Apply
Please visit careers.hearsttelevision.com
EOE
M/F/D/V