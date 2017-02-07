WPBF 25 Digital, part of industry leader Hearst Television is searching for a Digital Client Specialist. As a Digital Client Specialist, you’ll be responsible for working with WPBF 25 sales account executives and their clients to ensure successful advertising campaigns. We’re looking for candidates who can provide superior customer service to our clients and sales representatives and understand the sense of urgency inherent in working with a sales organization.

Specifically, you’ll work with the sales force on processing advertising contracts, obtaining creative materials, and coordinating the schedule and launch of advertising campaigns. We’re looking for an organized, detail-oriented team player with exceptional written and verbal skills, and the ability to prioritize and manage time effectively. A positive attitude and professional demeanor is essential along with the flexibility to work in a rapidly changing environment.

Job Responsibilities

Specifically, you will work with the sales force on processing advertising contracts. Obtaining creative materials, and coordinating the schedule and launch of advertising campaigns

Campaign management and sales analysis

Build, traffic, and schedule advertising creative

Proactively monitor, analyze, and optimize all online advertising performances-from creating insertion orders to post completion (includes pull DART reports)

Effectively communicate with internal teams (sales, production, finance) and external clients on performance and delivery of commitments

Provide troubleshooting assistance for creative and operations-related issues for all campaigns

Work directly with Digital Sales Manager and sales team to provide detailed client service and execute integrated marketing plans

Prepare strategic PowerPoint presentations based on customer & station needs

Other duties as required

Qualification Requirements

Candidate must be a team player

Detail oriented

Strong organizational skills

Ability to thrive in a fast paced work environment, manage multiple projects and tight deadlines

Working knowledge of web ad sizes

Working knowledge of Adbook, Rubicon, Webscan, Google Analytics, Adobe and Programmatic Media a plus

Advanced Microsoft Powerpoint, Word and Excel

Education

BA/BS degree or equivalent work experience

Experience

1-2 years of experience in digital media or equivalent

To Apply

Please visit careers.hearsttelevision.com

EOE

M/F/D/V

