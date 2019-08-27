Category:

Sales

Position/Title:

Digital Client Service Specialist

Details:

WESH-TV and WKCF-TV, NBC and CW affiliates respectively in Orlando, FL, and Hearst Television, Inc., are seeking a Digital Client Specialist.

Job Description:

As a Digital Client Specialist, you will be responsible for working with WESH-WKCF Account Executives and their clients to ensure successful digital advertising campaigns. We’re looking for candidates who can provide superior customer service to our clients and sales representatives.

Specifically, you’ll work with the sales force on processing online and mobile advertising contracts, obtaining creative materials and overseeing successful digital campaign execution. We’re looking for a highly organized, detail-oriented team player with exceptional written and verbal skills. The ideal candidate has the ability prioritize efficiently and manage time effectively. A positive attitude and professional demeanor is essential along with the ability to work in a fast-paced environment. This is a great opportunity in a growing segment of our organization.

Responsibilities Include:

Campaign management and sales revenue analysis

Build, traffic and schedule advertising creative

Proactively monitor, analyze and optimize all online advertising performance from creating insertion order to post completion

Effectively communicate with internal teams (sales, production, finance) and external clients on performance and delivery of commitments

Provide troubleshooting assistance for creative and operations-related issues for all campaigns

Work directly with clients and sales team to provide detailed client service and execute integrated marketing plans

Prepare strategic PowerPoint proposals based on customer needs

Develop creative concepts for digital campaigns and communicate effectively to creative team

Key Requirements:

Online advertising trafficking, sales coordinator/planner or related experience

Experience with web technologies (HTML 5, Flash, JavaScript)

Working knowledge of DFP, Google Analytics, Comscore, and Scarborough

Advanced Microsoft PowerPoint, Word and Excel

Experience with programmatic advertising a plus

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced work environment, manage multiple projects and tight deadlines

Strong focus on teamwork and self-starter

Extreme attention to detail and time management skills

Desire to provide exceptional customer service and exceed client expectations

BA/BS or equivalent

If you are interested in applying for this position, please send resume to:

Kelley Davis

Digital Sales Manager

WESH-TV/WKCF-TV

1021 North Wymore Road

Winter Park, FL 32789 or

e-mail to: kelleydavis@hearst.com

No phone calls, please!

WESH-TV/WKCF-TV are equal opportunity employers and do not discriminate in the hiring or promotion of employees by reason of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. We are engaged in a continuing effort to seek out prospective applicants for employment with our company. We earnestly solicit your assistance in obtaining employees.

Vacancy Type:

Full Time

Date Posted:

8/22/2019

Closing Date:

9/21/2019

City:

Winter Park – 32789

State:

Florida

URL:

https://hearst.referrals.selectminds.com/television/jobs/digital-client-service-specialist-6763

Contact:

Please visit http://careers.hearsttelevision.com/ to apply. EOE

Apply Online URL:

https://hearst.referrals.selectminds.com/television/jobs/digital-client-service-specialist-6763