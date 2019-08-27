Category:
Sales
Position/Title:
Digital Client Service Specialist
Details:
WESH-TV and WKCF-TV, NBC and CW affiliates respectively in Orlando, FL, and Hearst Television, Inc., are seeking a Digital Client Specialist.
Job Description:
As a Digital Client Specialist, you will be responsible for working with WESH-WKCF Account Executives and their clients to ensure successful digital advertising campaigns. We’re looking for candidates who can provide superior customer service to our clients and sales representatives.
Specifically, you’ll work with the sales force on processing online and mobile advertising contracts, obtaining creative materials and overseeing successful digital campaign execution. We’re looking for a highly organized, detail-oriented team player with exceptional written and verbal skills. The ideal candidate has the ability prioritize efficiently and manage time effectively. A positive attitude and professional demeanor is essential along with the ability to work in a fast-paced environment. This is a great opportunity in a growing segment of our organization.
Responsibilities Include:
Campaign management and sales revenue analysis
Build, traffic and schedule advertising creative
Proactively monitor, analyze and optimize all online advertising performance from creating insertion order to post completion
Effectively communicate with internal teams (sales, production, finance) and external clients on performance and delivery of commitments
Provide troubleshooting assistance for creative and operations-related issues for all campaigns
Work directly with clients and sales team to provide detailed client service and execute integrated marketing plans
Prepare strategic PowerPoint proposals based on customer needs
Develop creative concepts for digital campaigns and communicate effectively to creative team
Key Requirements:
Online advertising trafficking, sales coordinator/planner or related experience
Experience with web technologies (HTML 5, Flash, JavaScript)
Working knowledge of DFP, Google Analytics, Comscore, and Scarborough
Advanced Microsoft PowerPoint, Word and Excel
Experience with programmatic advertising a plus
Ability to thrive in a fast-paced work environment, manage multiple projects and tight deadlines
Strong focus on teamwork and self-starter
Extreme attention to detail and time management skills
Desire to provide exceptional customer service and exceed client expectations
BA/BS or equivalent
If you are interested in applying for this position, please send resume to:
Kelley Davis
Digital Sales Manager
WESH-TV/WKCF-TV
1021 North Wymore Road
Winter Park, FL 32789 or
e-mail to: kelleydavis@hearst.com
No phone calls, please!
WESH-TV/WKCF-TV are equal opportunity employers and do not discriminate in the hiring or promotion of employees by reason of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. We are engaged in a continuing effort to seek out prospective applicants for employment with our company. We earnestly solicit your assistance in obtaining employees.
Vacancy Type:
Full Time
Date Posted:
8/22/2019
Closing Date:
9/21/2019
City:
Winter Park – 32789
State:
Florida
URL:
https://hearst.referrals.selectminds.com/television/jobs/digital-client-service-specialist-6763
Contact:
Please visit http://careers.hearsttelevision.com/ to apply. EOE
Apply Online URL:
https://hearst.referrals.selectminds.com/television/jobs/digital-client-service-specialist-6763