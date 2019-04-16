TITLE: Digital Campaign Specialist

Location: Tampa

Date: 4.18.19

JOB SUMMARY

The Digital Campaign Specialist is responsible for the development and operational execution of all third party digital campaigns for Beasley Tampa. The position will use analytical tools to determine the best plan of action for potential clients in the pre-sale process. Once a product has been sold, the Digital Campaign Specialist will conduct the setup, monitoring, and execution of all third party digital campaigns. This includes, but is not limited to, Google Paid Search ads, Display ads, Facebook/Instagram ads, Pre-roll video ads, etc. The Digital Campaign Specialist will also set up the tagging for all of these campaigns to optimize for ROI and to efficiently track any goal conversions the client would like implemented. The Digital Campaign Specialist must be able to identify any optimizations and provide recommendations on future actions based on past campaign performances.

MAJOR DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Assisting in proposal development by using different platforms to identify potential traffic and successful strategies.

Create keyword lists, ad copy, ad extensions and ad groups based on the goals and needs of the client once a campaign has been sold.

Identify best targeting options on a client to client basis to increase chances of campaign success.

Aid in set up and execution of sold campaigns in conjunction with Digital Sales Manager, Sales Staff and Digital team.

Manage campaigns on a daily basis to ensure correct budget pacing and optimization of performance.

Set up and execute Google Paid Search, Display, Retargeting, Pre-roll video, and Facebook/Instagram campaigns

Set daily budgets and CPC caps on all campaigns to ensure effective spending of client budget

Execute, Optimize, and provide reporting for all third party digital campaigns.

Analyze Google Analytics metrics on a daily basis for campaign optimizations

Correctly tag all new and existing campaigns for Google Analytics

Establish goal conversions, goal values, and proper ROI metrics, along with implementing in Google Analytics to measure these agreed upon metrics.

Set up multi-channel attribution funnels to establish the client value of each individually running campaign

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Proficiency in the following digital advertising products: Display, video, Analytics, PPC, SEO, email, social media advertising, lead generation and mobile.

Must be organized with the ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously, prioritize and complete specifics tasks on time.

Extensive knowledge of digital processes, digital platforms, pricing models, channels of distribution, and technology trends

Google Analytics and Google Adwords Certified

Google Tag Manager

Experience creating keyword lists, ad groups, and ad copy

Must have prior knowledge with setting up goal conversions, multi-channel attribution funnels, and correctly tagging all aspects of digital campaigns

EDUCATION

Bachelor’s degree in marketing or related field, or equivalent combination of education and work experience.

RELATED WORK EXPERIENCE

A minimum of 2 years of digital marketing experience setting up Google, Facebook/Instagram campaigns from scratch based on client needs and expectations. Minimum of 2 years working with Google Analytics and setting up goals and tagging all digital media campaigns to ensure correct tracking of campaigns. Proven history of digital media campaign success and ability to optimize campaigns to increase client revenue, along with providing reasoning to grow digital accounts and increase digital media spends.

LAST DATE FOR CONSIDERATION: Open until filled

Candidates interested in discussing this position should contact the following party.

Send cover letter and resume to: ali.ahmed@bbgi.com ; carly.lloyd@bbgi.com

Attn: Ali Ahmed, Digital Sales Manager & Carly Lloyd, Sr. Client Services Manager

Please include Desired Salary Range when applying.

Beasley Media Group, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer