Digital Campaign Manager

This is the ideal role for a high caliber marketing professional with significant success in campaign management and fulfillment who is looking to join a growing digital business. As a Campaign Manager, you will be responsible for managing the creation and successful implementation of campaign activities across a wide range of platforms, including email, mail, SMS, and web. Responsibilities include optimizing marketing campaigns across multiple products and systems, processing digital sales orders, uploading creative, and monitoring programs to make sure campaigns are running properly.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Account Management: work directly wit sales and digital clients to support their needs and communicate client expectations to the fulfillment and trafficking teams.

Project Management: ability to track on timeliness and due dates for deliverables, reviews and approval for campaign launches.

Understand, customize and optimize the entire campaign management process, to include new campaign requirements, developmental test, production execution and quality control.

Verify Account Paperwork: Double check all orders have been coded correctly various billing and fulfillment systems. Make and necessary changes or fixes to the orders then ready them for approval.

Continuity with Visual and Audio Production: ensure all online ads are being worked on and deadlines are met so the client schedule can run on time.

Maintain working knowledge of digital inventory: Understand the current and projected sellout levels of the four ETM sites.

Monitor Campaigns t ensure all campaigns are hitting the promised impressions goals and spots during their flights. Adjust priority levels as appropriate. Alert Digital DOS of any anticipated problems.

Campaign Reports: At month end and/or campaign end, run affidavits of performance for digital campaigns and give to Account Executives for delivery to clients. Affidavits will now also be given to the business office.

Client communication: work directly with client to ensure campaign execution and performance meet their standards.

To be considered for this position, please apply online at www.entercom.com and click on “Careers”.

Related posts