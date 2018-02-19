Details:

Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team! Sinclair Communications in beautiful West Palm Beach is seeking a Digital Automotive Manager to join our team who will ensure that all digital objectives exceed company revenue growth goals. This position will oversee all digital initiatives for our four TV stations in the market, Sinclair Digital, DriveAuto and Compulse Integrated Marketing. The Digital Automotive Manager will be responsible for managing all client programmatic and native digital advertising campaigns for video, display, social, paid search, mobile and email, as well as client web design, presence and SEO. If you thrive on assisting clients in understanding the data in their results, including client side analytics and conversions, we want to talk to you! Specialized experience in the Automotive Industry and working knowledge of dealer digital operations, BDC, CRM, DMS, inventory and website vendors is preferred.