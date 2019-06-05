DIGITAL AUDIENCE SPECIALIST

POSITION OVERVIEW

Primary duty includes influencing the growth of digital revenue through pre and post-sale support, in field ride-a-longs and training with our existing sales teams.

Weekly duties include:

• Work with our sales team and their clients to integrate digital solutions into their media plans. You are part of the Team!

• Provide collaboration between our clients, sales, and fulfillment teams who manage a variety of digital advertising solutions including Programmatic Advertising, Search Engine Marketing and Website Design – This is not a behind the desk/admin role!

• Help identify/troubleshoot campaign performance issues and coordinate with our fulfilment teams to implement any required next steps

• Provide market level trainings on Digital topics ranging from product/process enhancements, digital advertising news and client centric web tools like Google Analytics.

• Provide high-touch customer service to our top digital advertisers including weekly account review and advanced monthly reporting

Desired Skills:

• Digital media sales or product experience necessary

• Basic knowledge of search engine marketing and best practices

• Basic knowledge of social media marketing and best practices

• Basic knowledge of Google Analytics and best practices

• Strong decision-making skills

• Good written & verbal communication skills

• Practical experience in a client-facing position

• Proven organization and coordination skills

• Demonstrated flexibility as an analyst or problem-solver

• A proven track-record of meeting and exceeding goals.

• Bachelor’s Degree desired or equivalent work experience

Come see how Salem is DIFFERENT and why we’ve been awarded as a “Great Place To Work” and as a “Best and Brightest” employer.” Salem Media Group is an equal opportunity employer.

To apply visit www.salemmedia.com/careers