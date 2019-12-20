Category:

Production Position/Title:

Creative Services Producer Details:

Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team! Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

12/18/2019 Closing Date:

1/18/2020 City:

West Palm Beach State:

Florida URL:

http://www.wearewestpalm.com Experience:

WPEC has an immediate opening for a Creative Services Producer! The ideal candidate for this position must be able to write, shoot, and edit promos while managing deadlines. At least two years of promotion experience is required, as well as proficiency with Avid, After Effects and Photoshop programs. Excellent verbal, written, and organizational skills are a must. Basic professional shooting skills and experience in news promotion are a plus. Responsibilities include producing daily syndicated and news topical promos, image and syndicated promotion, filling traffic logs with promotion inventory, and assisting with station sponsored events. Responsibilities: Execute as a 360* Producer – being able to produce marketing for all platforms

Meeting deadlines with News producers and staff, and managing equipment maintenance and usage

Properly coordinate and schedule all aspects of promotion production, including working with producers, New staff, reporters, and on-air talent

Work with Creative Services and News management to strategically drive viewership to increase the News and programming ratings.

Produce TSR (Topical Sweeps Report) promos during ratings periods for all platforms and disciplines

Produce marketing for image, digital, programming, and public service announcements

Other responsibilities as assigned Requirements:

Requirements: Non-linear editing experience (Adobe Premier non-linear editing experience is a must)

Extensive shooting and scripting of both short and long form spots

Ability to write, shoot and edit content that tells a compelling story

A strong understanding of fundamental design, sense of color, typography and composition

Working knowledge of After Effects and Photoshop, a plus

Advanced knowledge of the post-production process, including media management and encoding video to various formats

Ability to maintain a variety of projects and work with varying production styles while employing strong client service skills

Advanced knowledge of High-definition (HD) cameras and videography, motion graphics and creative lighting techniques

Ability to maintain digital assets, archives and edit systems

Must maintain a valid driver’s license and good driving record

Ability to routinely lift, carry and move equipment in excess of 40 lbs

A minimum of 2 years of experience in broadcast production is a must

A college degree is preferred Contact:

Sinclair Broadcast Group is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and a Drug Free Workplace.

Please apply online by going to: http://sbgi.net/sbgi-careers/ Apply Online URL:

http://sbgi.net/sbgi-careers/