Category:

Production

Position/Title:

Creative Services Producer

Details:

Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team!

WTVX/WPEC is seeking an experienced and creative Producer/Editor for our Creative Services Department. Qualified candidates must be able to create, conceptualize, script, shoot and edit cutting edge commercials for our clients. Live production experience is a plus. The ability to work well with internal and external clients is vital.

Vacancy Type:

Full Time

Date Posted:

7/3/2019

Closing Date:

8/3/2019

City:

West Palm Beach

State:

Florida

URL:

http://www.wearewestpalm.com

Experience:

Responsibilities:

Meeting deadlines with News producers and staff, and managing equipment maintenance and usage

Properly coordinate and schedule all aspects of 11PM promotion production, including working with producers, News’taff, reporters, and on-air talent

Work with Creative Services and News management to strategically drive viewership to increase the 11PM ratings.

Work with 11PM Producers to develop and implement digital set elements

Producer TSR (Topeical Sweeps Report) promos during ratings periods for the 11PM news

Other responsibilities as assigned

Requirements:

Requirements:

Non-linear editing experience (Adobe Premier non-linear editing experience is a must)

Extensive shooting and scripting of both short and long form spots

Ability to write, shoot and edit content that tells a compelling story

A strong understanding of fundamental design, sense of color, typography and composition

Working knowledge of After Effects and Photoshop, a plus

Advanced knowledge of the post-production process, including media management and encoding video to various formats

Ability to maintain a variety of projects and work with varying production styles while employing strong client service skills

Advanced knowledge of High-definition (HD) cameras and videography, motion graphics and creative lighting techniques

Ability to maintain digital assets, archives and edit systems

Must maintain a valid driver’s license and good driving record

Ability to routinely lift, carry and move equipment in excess of 40 lbs

Live, multi-camera production and microwave truck experience preferred

A minimum of 2 years of experience in broadcast production is a must

A college degree is preferred

Contact:

Sinclair Broadcast Group is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and a Drug Free Workplace.

Please apply online by going to: http://sbgi.net/sbgi-careers/

Apply Online URL:

Job posted by an EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER