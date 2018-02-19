|Position/Title:
Creative Services Producer
|Details:
Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team!
WEAR ABC 3 / WFGX 35 is seeking an experienced and creative Producer/Editor for our Creative Services department. Qualified candidates must be able to create, conceptualize, script, shoot and edit cutting edge commercials for our clients and station promotion. Live production experience is a plus. The ability to work well with internal and external clients is vital.
|Vacancy Type:
Full Time
|Date Posted:
2/15/2018
|Closing Date:
3/15/2018
|City:
Pensacola
|State:
Florida
|URL:
http://www.weartv.com
|Responsibilities:
- Meeting deadlines with clients and staff, and managing equipment maintenance and usage
- Properly coordinate and schedule all aspects of Commercial Production, including working with clients, sales staff and agencies
- Properly coordinate with News staff to create station promotions.
- Follow and apply station Branding
- Operate Proficiently on single camera shoots and multi-camera LIVE productions
- Work with Creative Services Manager and Marketing Consultants to create a mutually beneficial relationship with clients in the community
- Accurately and promptly turn in all client billing to the department manager
- Other responsibilities as assigned
|Requirements:
- Non-linear editing experience (Adobe Premier non-linear editing experience is a must)
- Extensive shooting and scripting of both short and long form spots
- Ability to write, shoot and edit content that tells a compelling story
- A strong understanding of fundamental design, sense of color, typography and composition
- Advanced knowledge of the post-production process, including media management and encoding video to various formats
- Ability to maintain a variety of projects and work with varying production styles while employing strong client service skills
- Advanced knowledge of High-definition (HD) cameras and videography, motion graphics and creative lighting techniques
- Ability to maintain digital assets, archives and edit systems
- Must maintain a valid driver’s license and good driving record
- Ability to routinely lift, carry and move equipment in excess of 40 lbs
- Ability to work some nights and weekends
- Live, multi-camera production and microwave truck experience preferred
- A minimum of 2 – 5 years of experience in broadcast production is a must
- A college degree is preferred
|Contact:
Sinclair Broadcast Group is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and a Drug Free Workplace.
Please apply online by going to: http://sbgi.net/sbgi-careers/