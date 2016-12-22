Are you creative, positive, and enjoy a challenge? Do you find yourself bursting with ideas? If yes, please continue reading.

WMBB-TV is Panama City, FL is looking for a talented Creative Services Producer. This person will work with an award winning team to write, shoot, light and edit promotional videos, commercials, web content, public service announcements and more. WMBB has the latest Adobe production tools available and constantly keeps equipment updated to ensure you are working with the best tools available. An ideal candidate will have experience producing effective news, topical, image, targeted special report and proof of performance\brand promotions. Experience using social media to promote the station and engage our audience is essential. Strong writing, video photographer and non-linear editing skills are a must. Proficiency with After Effects, Premier, Photoshop and Illustrator preferred.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Create, write, light, shoot, and edit video for promotional or commercial efforts.

Confers with other personnel to discuss schedules, assignments, filming sequences, desired effects and shot requirements.

Works with personnel within the Creative Service Department and other station departments to create concepts, scripts, promotional advertisements as well as develop and implement strategic marketing plans.

Maintain creative service equipment. Be able to troubleshoot, analyze and take appropriate action to maintain computer editing, effects and graphic creation programs in proper working order.

Create effective and engaging social media.

Schedule promotions and other spots as needed.

Select and combine the most effective shots of each scene to form a logical and smoothly running story.

Any other duties as assigned.

Requirements:

High School Diploma

Fluency in English

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written. Excellent interpersonal skills a must.

Experience operating non-linear editing, video photographer and lighting equipment.

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.

Ability to meet tight deadlines, prioritize assignments, work under pressure and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Willingness to work nontraditional hours, holidays, weekends as the unpredictable nature of news and live broadcast television demands.

Apply Online at: www.nexstar.tv EOE M/F/D/V Background Check required.

