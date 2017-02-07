Entercom Miami is seeking a Creative Services Director for its dynamic multi-station South Florida radio group.

This individual focuses on creating successful audio marketing campaigns for local and national advertisers. Additional duties include managing the organization’s recording studio facilities and commercial production process – including writing, voicing, recording and archiving of audio, and directing and coaching other staff talent in the same. This individual regularly interacts with Clients, and with the Programming, Sales, Engineering and Traffic Departments to be certain all commercial and promotional content conforms to station standards, company policy and FCC/FTC regulations.

The successful candidate will have a minimum of five years’ experience as a successful commercial copywriter, voiceover artist and audio producer in a large or major broadcast market

Extensive experience with digital audio workstations and broadcast automation systems is necessary; Pro Tools and NexGen or WideOrbit fluency preferred

Accreditation from the RAB as a Certified Professional Commercial Copywriter (or equivalent certification) is highly desirable

Initiative, versatility and attention to detail are essential for this position, as are fluency in spoken and written English, and dependable transportation; local candidates and those familiar with South Florida will be given preference

Though a regular airshift is not part of the duties, prior on-air experience as a radio host in a contemporary music or spoken-word format is valuable

If you are an agency-caliber voice talent … are able to write killer copy on a deadline … can climb inside a Client’s head and extract a compelling, focused message … are a pop-culture animal … and can draw on a lifetime’s worth of creative resources …

Please apply online at http://entercom.com AND ALSO send your resume, samples of your writing, voiceover demo, commercial production demo and anything else that shows you’re the ideal candidate – by February 17, 2017 – to:

Rob Sidney

Director/Programming & Operations, 101.5 LITE FM

Entercom Miami

rob.sidney@entercom.com

