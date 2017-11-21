|Position/Title:
Creative Services Director
Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all major networks.
WPEC in West Palm Beach, Florida is seeking an experienced Creative Services Director or superstar promotion manager who is passionate, innovative and positive. We need a watchdog of our brand who can execute strategic partnerships inside and outside of the stations. If you win with professional excellence and collaboration, then we’d love to have you on our team.
Full Time
11/28/2017
12/28/2017
West Palm Beach
Florida
http://www.wearewestpalm.com
· Oversee outside media including strategic digital platform and social media plan.
· Managing and overseeing a team of Artist and Promotion Producers
· Managing production of daily News tropical promos. News teases and Sweeps promotion.
· Development and Management of Department budget
· Development of Media partner relationships
· Writing compelling press releases
· Buying outside media including radio, digital, cable and outdoor
· The design and execution of the stations’s on-air look and image
· Media and community relations
· Maintain OSI system and strategic placement of on-air promotion on the daily stion logs
· Other responsibilities as assigned
· Bachelor’s Degree
· 5+ years Television experience
· 2+ years Management experience
Please apply online by going to: http://sbgi.net/sbgi-careers/