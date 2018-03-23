Position/Title:

Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team! Sinclair Communications, LLC (WTVX, WTCN, WWHB, WPEC) in West Palm Beach is looking for its next great Creative Services Commercial Producer. Do you love creating commercials and promos? Does conceptualizing ideas come to you as easily as breathing? Do you always put the audience, clients and customers first? Can you deal with account reps and wishy-washy clients with grace and style? Are you willing to live and work in a tropical paradise? If you answered yes to the above, keep reading! Vacancy Type:

http://www.wearewestpalm.com Responsibilities: · This is a Creative Services position which produces client commercials and station promotion for on-air, social, and digital platforms · Conceptualize, write, shoot and edit commercials for clients, on-air promotional spots for news, programming and special projects · Direct clients or on-air talent while operating camera, lighting and audio · Can work independently, proactively, take initiative and manage a flexible schedule with multiple projects and deadlines, while maintaining the highest quality product · Write and design advertorial content for the web and e-mail blasts · Must be able to work flexible hours, and the occasional weekend. Schedule may shift depending on need · Work with leadership to identify the most effective style and tone for creative · Produce various lengths of any spot for use on all digital platforms including social media · Driving is required, a valid driver’s license and good driving record is a must · Perform other duties as may be assigned by management Requirements: · At least five years of creative shooting, lighting, audio and editing experience · At least three years of still photography experience · Keep informed on storytelling trends so you can edit appropriately for all platforms · Strong knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite and DSLR cameras · Superb attention to detail, time management skills, and strong communication abilities · Proven ability to work collaboratively with news, sales and marketing leaders · Challenge yourself. You’ll need a strong sense of initiative and focus on continuous learning · Take pride in producing high-end creative · Work closely with CBS and CW affiliates to support programming on air and online · Ability to lift 25 pounds Please send your demo real to: CBS12 Production / Attn: Production Manager / 1100 Fairfield Drive / West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Contact:

