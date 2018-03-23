Creative Services Commercial Producer

|
Responsibilities:
· This is a Creative Services position which produces client commercials and station promotion for on-air, social, and digital platforms
· Conceptualize, write, shoot and edit commercials for clients, on-air promotional spots for news, programming and special projects
· Direct clients or on-air talent while operating camera, lighting and audio
· Can work independently, proactively, take initiative and manage a flexible schedule with multiple projects and deadlines, while maintaining the highest quality product
· Write and design advertorial content for the web and e-mail blasts
· Must be able to work flexible hours, and the occasional weekend. Schedule may shift depending on need
· Work with leadership to identify the most effective style and tone for creative
· Produce various lengths of any spot for use on all digital platforms including social media
· Driving is required, a valid driver’s license and good driving record is a must
· Perform other duties as may be assigned by management