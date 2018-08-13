Details: The Creative Marketing Producer will help conceptualize, produce, shoot, edit and write everything from image campaigns, sweeps topical special reports, station image and event promotion, public service campaigns, programming spots, digital + social videos, digital + social posts, PSA’s, and any other visual needs determined by the Marketing Director, Promotions Manager, and/or Commercial Production Manager. Job Responsibilities: Create a wide variety of highly-stylized imagery and video/moving pictures of talent among other visual assets/subjects to be determined by Marketing Director: Videography skill set with DSLR acquisition equipment; Writing/producing skill sets; Non-linear editing skill sets – EDIUS experience preferred, PREMIERE accepted; Photoshop and After Effects skill sets preferred;

Collaborate and work directly with Marketing team to help establish and maintain overall visual ‘look’ while demonstrating a unique creative point of view;

Collaborate and work directly with marketing producers, Promotions Manager, Marketing Director, as well as on-air talent and reporters to shoot, edit, complete a various wide-range of promotions and commercials to be executed across all digital platforms;

Develop digital marketing and promotional materials to enhance program positioning and drive brand image, awareness, preference, and viewership across all platforms;

Create topical promos and social media messages that are innovative and visually appealing, designed to meet marketing objectives across all digital platforms;

Must be able to craft messages that speak specifically to each separate digital media platform, with a strong emphasis on brand and topically driven content;

Write and produce social media videos and posts daily;

Works towards continuous improvement of core skill sets through training and coaching;

Performs other duties as assigned to drive the vision, fulfil the mission and abide by the values of this organization. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.