COVID-19 Resources

NAB Coronavirus toolkit: The National Association of Broadcasters has compiled various resources, including PSAs, station operation resources, and editorial resources for NAB members and non-members.

Florida Department of Health: Varied information from state government including case numbers, quarantine information, preparation and prevention.

CDC: The Center for Disease Control has provided an “Interim Guidance for Businesses and Employers” page which helps businesses plan, prepare ,and respond to COVID-19. Valuable to your business as well as to share with advertisers and your general audiences.

Access and Fuel letters: The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s National Communications Coordination Branch (NCC) has issued two letters that may help broadcasters gain access to their broadcast facilities and/or fuel in the event of a travel restrictions or curfews.