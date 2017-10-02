loading...

JOB POSTING

Job Title: Court Researcher (Part Time)

Job Opening Date: September 14, 2017

Job Summary

Univision WLTV 23 is seeking a part time Court Researcher responsible for reviewing Public Records in the Courts for identifying upcoming cases that have relevance to the community on our newscasts. This position is accountable for working within the courts to provide minimal turnaround time and high quality results on background research requests.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conduct research on upcoming court cases utilizing various electronic public access systems at Criminal Court house to determine news worthy stories.

Utilize public access criminal court record information to conduct criminal history searches

Verify information for upcoming cases or records and forward results for use in news editorial meetings.

Investigate requested information from News Leaders. Provide updates as to new and/or improved methods of performing research work.

Required Qualifications

Proficiency in Microsoft Office and the internet Research skills are essential to this position

Valid Florida Driver’s license and reliable transportation to and from courthouses

Extremely detail oriented

Work well under pressure with time-sensitive projects

Ability to meet tight deadlines with accuracy

Prioritize and structure daily tasks according to demand

Good interpersonal and communication skills, both verbal and written

Strong organizational and research skills

Capable of working independently, but take direction well

Bi-lingual (English and Spanish) preferred

Unrestricted work authorization to work in the United States.

SEND RESUME TO: https://univision.csod.com/ats/careersite/jobdetails.aspx?site=2&c=univision&id=1967

About Univision Communications Inc.

Univision Communications Inc. (UCI) has evolved into a top-tier multimedia company with 17 broadcast, cable and digital networks; 59 TV stations; 67 radio stations; online and mobile apps; products and content creation facilities. UCI focuses on delivering a branded experience everywhere its audience is, reaching 49 million unduplicated media consumers monthly across TV, Radio and Digital. As a mission-driven Company, UCI is committed to informing, entertaining and empowering Hispanic America.

UNIVISION (WLTV-23, WAMI-69, WAMR-107.5FM, WRTO-98.3FM, WQBA-1140AM,

WAQI-710 AM) IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

