Details:

Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team! WTVX/WTCN/WWHB in West Palm Beach, FL is seeking a Copy Coordinator to join our Advertising Support team. We are looking for someone specializing in Copy/Continuity in a fast paced environment. The ideal candidate should have excellent organizational skills, be accurate, pay attention to detail, have the ability to problem-solve, and possess good communication skills.