Continuity Manager

Job Summary: Secures commercial copy and related instructional material. Coordinates directly with Account Executives, production departments, agencies, and commercial providers to ensure all instructions and spots are received, inputted, and aired for each advertiser. Uses traffic management software to maintain accurate records of all commercial copy. May provide assistance to Traffic Managers as necessary. Possesses knowledge of FCC legislation and procedures. Responsibilities Manage incoming commercial copy and schedule accordingly.

Contacting advertising agencies to request commercial copy and traffic instructions

Accurately inputting agency traffic instructions for our advertisers into our database; instructions may include complex copy splits, blackouts, and copy revisions

Work closely with Sales Department as well as local and national agencies to ensure schedule runs correctly.

Make changes in copy or rotation that might occur with schedule.

Maintain file of all commercial copy and instructions.

Completes all network production (i.e., barter spots, affidavits).

May require flexibility in work schedules.

Assisting with meeting department deadlines

Tracking and responding to incoming Continuity Operations email

Assist sales coordinator in solving billing discrepancies.

Additional responsibilities as assigned by Director of Traffic. Qualifications Proficient in Microsoft Office suite, social networking platforms

Familiarity with Radio Fusion/Viero systems a plus

Ability to learn new systems quickly

Proven ability to read and interpret documents such as operating and maintenance instruction procedure manuals, and insertion/purchase orders

Excellent time management; ability to plan and organize, set priorities and multi task in a fast-paced environment

Strong attention to detail, and high work standards

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Demonstrated data entry skills.

Work Experience Prefer 2-5 years' experience in automated broadcast traffic system Education High school diploma or equivalent Certifications None required Location Maitland, FL: 2500 Maitland Center Parkway, Suite 401, 32751 Position Type Regular