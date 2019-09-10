Category:

News

Position/Title:

Content Producer

Details:

WALA, a Meredith Corporation TV Station is looking for a Content Producer/Content Editor. Duties include: Publish News Content to our Content Management system, Distribute content on multiple platforms, short and long term planning, listening to scanners, taking phone calls, dispatching crews, updating the assignment planner, working with managers on breaking/developing news. Publish press releases and sharing stories on www.fox10tv.com. Monitors Twitter and Facebook for news stories. Makes phone calls to set up stories for reporters/anchors, developing and follow up stories. Ability to dial in live shots, take news feeds. Maintains story files. Establishes contacts with police and public information officials. Updates assignment files with relevant information including addresses, phone/pager numbers. Work performed is for all media platforms and initiatives, including for example: on-air, web, digital and social media.

Vacancy Type:

Full Time

Date Posted:

8/28/2019

Closing Date:

10/31/2019

City:

Mobile – 36606

State:

Alabama

Experience:

2-3 years’ experience as an Producer, Content Producer or assignment editor in television news or comparable broadcast news experience

Requirements:

20% Oversees the activities and schedules of assignment editors, reporters and photographers. Provides direction and guidance on story selection and coverage. Coordinates live and tape feeds from live trucks and satellite sources. Maintains communication with news producers regarding developing and future news stories.

20% Posting breaking news, press releases and other scripts to the website using the CMS, with SEO and web best practices, as well as AP style.

20% Use strong news judgement to decide which stories deserve attention, posting to website, social media (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram).

20% Monitors additional news sources including social media, newspapers, magazines, radio, television and internet. Coordinates with public and news sources by phone and in person.

20% Communicate verbally and through written word with our audience, as well as co-workers (managers, reporters, television producers) and interview subjects on stories.

Additional Information:

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled.

Contact:

