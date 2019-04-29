ABC Action News stands with the hardworking people of Tampa Bay, helping them be more self-reliant. WFTS helps its viewers understand the causes, obstacles and solutions to their biggest problems. ABC Action News features include I-Team special reports, Taking Action Against Domestic Violence, Dirty Dining and Florida’s most accurate weather forecasts.

The content coordinator manages, edits and tracks incoming and outgoing content for multiple platforms.

Key activities

• Monitor, communicate and traffic all incoming content

• Collaborate with newsroom staff to achieve editorial objectives

• Identify issues with incoming content, evaluate alternatives and implement solutions

• Maintenance storage and capacity of SAN

• Edit content for use on multiple platforms

• Responsible for operating various news gathering equipment; including but not limited to video editing equipment

• Working knowledge of the multitude of paths by which content is imported and exported

• Communicate consistently with newsroom staff regarding content, including but not limited to coordinating with field crews

• Distribution of content to other Scripps units

• Perform other duties as assigned

Education & Experience

• Bachelor’s degree in related discipline

• 5 – 8 years of experience in related field

Skills & Abilities

• Strong written and oral communication skills

• Effective delegation and problem resolution skills

• Detail-oriented, organized and abiltiy to work effectively under pressure

• Proficiency computer based editing, Fianal Cut Pro

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, radio and digital media brands. With 33 television stations, Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps runs an expanding collection of local and national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network; podcast industry leader Midroll Media; and fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Escape and Laff. Scripps produces original programming including “Pickler & Ben,” runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

As an equal employment opportunity employer, The E.W. Scripps Company and its affiliates do not discriminate in its employment decisions on the basis on race, sex, sexual orientation, gender, color, religion, age, genetic information, medical condition, disability, marital status, citizenship or national origin, and military membership or veteran status, or on any other basis which would be in violation of any applicable federal, state or local law. Furthermore, the company will make reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with known disabilities unless doing so would result in an undue hardship for the company.

To create a profile & apply, please visit:

http://www.scripps.com/careers/find-a-job