Content Center Editor/Producer

Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team! WPEC CBS12, in beautiful West Palm Beach, Florida, has an immediate opening for a Digital Content Center Producer/Editor. Think Assignment Editor meets Web Producer – our content center employees do both and we are adding a member to our team!

11/30/2017

http://www.wearewestpalm.com

The successful candidate will be responsible for assigning content on various platforms, writing content for our digital products/platforms, and working closely with the Executive Producers, Reporters, Photographers, and other Content Center employees on the newscasts and its content. In this position you will help determine the content on all of our platforms while working with management and on-air staff to generate and write stories for those platforms. You should also be proficient with content management systems, social media platforms, and newsroom systems such as iNews. Successful candidates are outstanding News writers who can write in both an AP style and in a style appropriate for social media. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to the following: · gathering news affecting the community · preparing story items for presentation in the newscasts · assisting in the efficient operation of the assignment desk · others as may be assigned Required skills and qualifications include, but are not limited to: · minimum of one (1) year of assignment desk experience · commitment to journalistic standards of ethics and accuracy · ability to communicate effectively · basic computer knowledge/word processing skills · general knowledge and interest in local, national and world news · ability to work well under pressure and meet deadlines · proficiency with Facebook, Twitter and emerging social media A Bachelor’s degree with a major in journalism is also preferred. This position is full-time and will require working a flexible schedule that includes nights and holidays. Contact:

Please apply online by going to: http://sbgi.net/sbgi-careers/