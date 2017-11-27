Content Center Editor/Producer

|Required skills and qualifications include, but are not limited to:
· minimum of one (1) year of assignment desk experience
· commitment to journalistic standards of ethics and accuracy
· ability to communicate effectively
· basic computer knowledge/word processing skills
· general knowledge and interest in local, national and world news
· ability to work well under pressure and meet deadlines
· proficiency with Facebook, Twitter and emerging social media
A Bachelor’s degree with a major in journalism is also preferred. This position is full-time and will require working a flexible schedule that includes nights and holidays.