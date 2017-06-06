Consumer Investigative MSJ

Details: First Coast News, a TEGNA Media station, is looking for a great

consumer-investigative storyteller to excel in this digital age of

journalism. We want an investigator with proven reputations as an

ethical, trusted journalist who can create unique, exciting and shareable

consumer-oriented content on all platforms. Our ideal candidate

has expert social media skills and demonstrate proficiency in using social

media to gather information. These journalists are skilled in using the

latest investigative tools and techniques to generate, shoot, and edit their

content. In

this role, you will: · Use CAP and NICAR skills to find data and turn that into great

stories. · Help with production ideas for data content in on-air and online

stories. · Develop great sources and contacts. · Dig into complex and important issues. · Develop story ideas, write, shoot and edit news stories for on-air

broadcasting. · Write in an exciting, captivating and authentic manner. · Use the latest editing and photography tools to tell great stories. · Develop original content through social listening and independent

sources. · Deliver on-air news events in an engaging, exciting, and accurate

manner. · Interview news subjects and research for facts and credibility. · Produce investigations that are unique and captivating. · Operate news gathering vehicle to and from various locations. · Write and post daily on all digital platforms including social

media. · Enterprise investigative stories. · Shoot, write and edit packaged reports. · Write for the web, including attaching images and streaming video. · Use creative production techniques such as graphics and new forms

of media (viewer pictures, webcam interviews, etc.) to enhance stories. · Transmit and present exciting live reports with current technology. · Perform other tasks as required by supervisor or executive

producer. BA/BS

in journalism, communications or related field 2-5

years of experience preferred Experience

with CAP, LexisNexis and NICAR Bilingual

(English & Spanish) speaking preferred Experience

in photojournalism, editing, and content management systems Understanding

of the tenants of professional journalism A

portfolio with examples of strong breaking news reporting Ability

to generate creative, engaging, content-driven live shots Strong

social media skills, including an active news hound presence on Twitter

and Facebook Knowledge

of ENPS, Edius and Axis graphics a plus Organizational

skills and the ability to work under constant time pressure deadlines Ability

to calmly handle live, breaking news situations and changing events We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.