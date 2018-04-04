Client Service Specialist

Details: WESH-TV is looking for an organized, detail-oriented team player with exceptional written and verbal skills, and the ability to prioritize and manage time effectively. A positive attitude and professional demeanor is essential along with the flexibility to work in a rapidly changing environment. Individual will work closely with the sales team to ensure effective placement of sales activity. Specifically, you’ll work with the sales force on processing advertising contracts, obtaining creative materials, generating support materials for sales team, and coordinating the scheduling and launch of advertising campaigns. This is a great opportunity in a growing organization for someone who is able to maintain a high level of accuracy and remain calm under pressure. This career opportunity is a great way to get your foot in the door at a highly-respected TV station and begin a career with Hearst Television, an industry-leading television station group. Job Responsibilities: Entering and maintaining all national orders including electronic transfer and maintenance of all MediaLine/WOCentral orders to WideOrbit. Assist in the development of sales proposals, advertising packages and client presentations. Create supportive marketing materials for sales department. Effectively communicate with internal teams (sales, production, finance) and external clients on performance and delivery of campaigns. Maintain organized filing systems Prepare proposals based on account executive requests Keep progress tabs on various sales initiatives. Work cooperatively with managers, co-workers and clients to deliver a high-level of service. Interact with co-workers, clients and the viewing public in a professional manner, both on the phone and in person Experience Requirements: Must have computer and software experience. Previous commercial television experience a plus, military experience considered. Qualifications Requirements: Proficient in Microsoft Excel, WideOrbit, and MediaLine. Ability to thrive in a fast paced work environment, manage multiple projects and tight deadlines. Consistently meet deadlines in a challenging and dynamic environment. Capable of learning new systems promptly and thoroughly. Strong verbal and written communication skills are essential. Must be highly-focused, organized, and detail oriented. Must take pride in work, respond to instruction well, thrive in a fast-paced environment, enjoy working independently and perform at a consistently high-level. Deal with the daily stresses and pressures associated with commercial television sales Extreme attention to detail. Education: College degree in broadcast journalism, broadcast news, or related field Military training will be considered