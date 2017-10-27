|Position/Title:
Chief Photographer
WPEC in beautiful West Palm Beach, Florida has an exciting opportunity for a full time Chief Photographer to lead our staff of Photographers and Editors.
Full Time
10/26/2017
11/26/2017
West Palm Beach
Florida
http://www.wearewestpalm.com
Required Experience:
You must have at least three years of television news photography and non-linear editing experience.
You must also be professional, organized, and highly motivated.
The successfully chosen candidate must be able to obtain a Florida driver’s license within 30 days of employment.
Must have and maintain a good driving record and a valid driver’s license at all times.
Drug screen and motor vehicle background check performed.
While completing the online application, please include a recent web link (YouTube) of your work.
Required Skills:
A leader who knows how to tell great stories with video and sound, and can inspire excellence from the staff.
Knowledge and experience with television news photography, technical knowledge of ENG vehicles, and editing is a must.
Ability to work with reporters and Multimedia Journalists, as well as independently be able to gather and meet news deadlines is required.
Along with daily news gathering, the Chief Photographer is responsible for recruiting and training staff photographers and editors, and ensuring vehicle and equipment maintenance is being performed regularly.
Please apply online by going to: http://sbgi.net/sbgi-careers/