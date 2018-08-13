Position/Title:

Chief Photographer

Details:

The Chief Photographer manages, evaluates and develops a team of MMJs, photographers and video editors to be the most skilled story teller by using their camera lens and/or nonlinear editing system. He’s also responsible for recruiting and making sure all vehicles and equipment maintenance is being performed regularly. WALA-TV, a Meredith Corporation TV Station is looking for a dynamic photographer who’s not afraid to shoots and edit video of various news events, setting the example in the newsroom. This position shoots for the investigative team and special reports of stories in a compelling and brand-focused way to attract the largest audience available to the station’s newscasts. Must effectively operate high tech multi-media equipment including ENG vehicles.

Vacancy Type:

Full Time

Date Posted:

8/10/2018

Closing Date:

9/10/2018

City:

Mobile – Al

State:

Alabama

Experience:

Three to five years of shooting and editing local news content.

Requirements:

30%Critiques Photographers, MMJs and Video Editors news, weather, and sports materials.

20%Performs creative editing of news, weather, and sports materials.

10%Performs performance appraisals and scheduling staff.

10%Operates ENG van and associated equipment and tracks maintenance records.

10%Transmits and records news, weather and sports video and/or audio feeds, including ENG feeds.

10%Performs limited newsgathering functions.

5%Photographs and edits promotion and public service material.

5%Performs minor repairs of ENG equipment and cameras. Specific Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

Strong editing and shooting skills.

Ability to gather news with or without a reporter.

Strong interpersonal skills.

Ability to edit with Non-linear editing, Edius preferred.

Ability to operate microwave truck and related equipment.

Attention to detail.

Ability to work in a fast paced team-oriented environment.

Must possess a valid Driver’s license with clean driving record.

Ability to operate microwave and satellite vehicles and equipment.

Ability to lift and carry 20-65 pounds.

Ability to work a flexible schedule including nights and weekends. Completion of high school, or equivalent. College degree preferred

Additional Information:

EOE/Minorities/Females

/Veterans/Disabled