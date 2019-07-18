Category:

WPMI-TV is looking for a full-time Chief Meteorologist to lead our weather team. You will be responsible for the content of the on-air weather-cast and on our digital platforms.

Responsibilities:

Issue warnings and alerts

Produce graphics and maps

Report live during weather events

Forecast, produce, and present clear and concise weather casts- which tell a story and connect with viewers

Developing content and graphics for on-air, web, and social media

Make public appearances on behalf of the station

Working with producers to determine relevant weather content in breaking and everyday situations

Report from community events and breaking news

Requirements:

Experience:

At least five (5) years of on-air experience presenting weather and news information is required

A Meteorology degree and national accredited weather seals are preferred

Ability to demonstrate experience with active and visual live shots is required

