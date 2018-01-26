|Position/Title:
Chief Engineer
|Details:
Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team!
WPEC in West Palm Beach, Florida is currently seeking a Chief Engineer.
|Vacancy Type:
Full Time
|Date Posted:
1/25/2018
|Closing Date:
2/25/2018
|City:
West Palm Beach
|State:
Florida
|URL:
http://www.wearewestpalm.com
|A qualified candidate will coordinate or perform maintenance of computer and broadcast equipment of the television broadcasting station by performing the following duties:
· Plan, manage, train, and coordinate technician’s activities
· Assist and advise in planning of future equipment installations, requirements, and budgetary recommendations
· Supervise maintenance of computer software, hardware, and local area network applications on systems throughout the station
· Establish the procedures to insure that all IT equipment is operational and secure
· Keep software versions up to date. Insures software license compliance. Follows all corporate directives for IT security
· Supervise preventive maintenance and/or troubleshooting on almost any electronic device or support electronics whether in-house or installed at transmitter; including but not limited to: cameras, video equipment and/or audio switching equipment, processing and monitoring equipment, microwave transmitters and receivers, satellite receivers, and computing equipment
· Supervise and/or perform transmitter maintenance of all transmitters
· Respond to trouble calls with broadcast or computer equipment (sometimes after regular hours and weekends)
· Other duties as assigned.
|Requirements:
· A minimum of 7 years experience in broadcast television
· 21st century skill set, a great team-oriented attitude and a dedication to quality
· Strong leadership skills and exceptional communication are absolutely essential for the successful candidate to possess
· A strong IT background
· Hands-On Digital RF Skills – FCC License desirable
· Highly Skilled with Computer Assisted Drawing Software, Spreadsheet, and Database Management Tools
· A college degree, SBE certification, Project Management, and A+ certification are highly desired
· Military Service is Highly Valued
|Contact:
Sinclair Broadcast Group is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and a Drug Free Workplace.
Please apply online by going to: http://sbgi.net/sbgi-careers/