Details: WESH2/CW18, the Hearst Television owned NBC and CW affiliates in Orlando has an opening for a Business Manager. Join the team of one of America’s great television station duopolies in one of the country’s most-desirable cities. Responsibilities include payroll/employee relations, providing business analytics and support to the General Manager and Department head team, forecasting, budgeting, expense management and other business office activities at the station. This position also provides support and works collaboratively with the regional accounting group on the monthly financial closing, forecast and annual budget processes among other things. Job Responsibilities: General Business Functions o Interpretation and communication of financial results o Liaison between station and regional accounting office on operating costs o Forecasting and budgeting of operational station expenses and revenues Payroll Functions o Payroll input/processing o Vacation/sick tracking o Prepare sales commission calculation and chargebacks Personnel Administrative Functions o New hire processing o Termination processing o Employee relations o Worker’s comp administration Various Insurance and Statutory Reporting Accounts Payable & Expenses o Invoice processing and approval o P-Card report approval o Travel & entertainment report approval o Local operating contract maintenance o Fleet Management / Asset Management o Tagging, tracking and disposal o Inventory Miscellaneous office management functions, e.g. insurance reporting, EEO reporting Remote bank deposits

Required Skills Outstanding Microsoft Excel skills.

Ability to meet assigned deadlines

Highly detail oriented and organized

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to interpret and analyze various levels of financial data and provide

Work with various on-boarding and on-going human resource functions including

Ability to act and operate independently with minimal daily direction from manager

to accomplish directives Education: Bachelor’s in Accounting or Finance preferred. Required Experience 5+ years of accounting/finance experience

Previous experience handling all aspects of a business unit’s accounting functions

Previous work within a regional business office structure preferred.

Experience with accounting software applications including Oracle, Wide Orbit,

Hyperion Planning or their equivalents required.