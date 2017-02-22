Renda Broadcasting Corporation is accepting resumes for the position of Business Manager for its Bonita Springs office. This position reports directly to Renda Broadcasting Corporation’s Controller and the in-market General Manager.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, BILLING, COLLECTIONS

Monthly account statements, daily cash deposits, reconciliation, researching and resolving billing disputes, submitting monthly adjustments to AR for uncollectible amounts and billing discrepancies, credit approval and cash in advance payments, collection calls, establishing payment plans and constant communication with Account Executives

ACCOUNTS PAYABLES

Work with corporate office to get all bills paid in a timely manner

OTHER RESPONSIBILITIES

Completing monthly/quarterly reconciliations and other various bookkeeping tasks.

REQUIREMENTS:

Impeccable character. Honesty. Trustworthiness. Loyalty.

EXPERT in Microsoft Excel

Ability to work in a dynamic problem-solving environment

BS/BA degree preferred

Qualified candidates, e-mail your resume and salary requirements to JOBSWF@RENDABROADCASTING.COM. No phone calls please. Renda Broadcasting Corporation is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Posting Date: 2/20/2017

Closing Date: 3/12/2017 or Until Positin is filled.

