Renda Broadcasting Corporation is accepting resumes for the position of Business Manager for its Bonita Springs office. This position reports directly to Renda Broadcasting Corporation’s Controller and the in-market General Manager.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, BILLING, COLLECTIONS
Monthly account statements, daily cash deposits, reconciliation, researching and resolving billing disputes, submitting monthly adjustments to AR for uncollectible amounts and billing discrepancies, credit approval and cash in advance payments, collection calls, establishing payment plans and constant communication with Account Executives
ACCOUNTS PAYABLES
Work with corporate office to get all bills paid in a timely manner
OTHER RESPONSIBILITIES
Completing monthly/quarterly reconciliations and other various bookkeeping tasks.
REQUIREMENTS:
Impeccable character. Honesty. Trustworthiness. Loyalty.
EXPERT in Microsoft Excel
Ability to work in a dynamic problem-solving environment
BS/BA degree preferred
Qualified candidates, e-mail your resume and salary requirements to JOBSWF@RENDABROADCASTING.COM. No phone calls please. Renda Broadcasting Corporation is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Posting Date: 2/20/2017
Closing Date: 3/12/2017 or Until Positin is filled.