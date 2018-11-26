Broadcast Technician

|Experience:
Responsibilities include:
· Provide the engineering design and assist with the building and installation of electronic systems/equipment as assigned
· Maintain and repair transmitters (TV, Microwave, Fiber, satellite, etc.), receivers, cameras, switchers, graphic systems, audio equipment, video tape systems, routers, automation/editing systems, intercoms, two-way radios, monitors and display systems
· Provide budget information to support the implementation of new systems
· Provide technical support to operational users
· Consult and communicate with engineering management and other engineers on technical issues as required
· Provide specific engineering signal flow diagrams for CAD documentation on all work performed on technical systems
· Perform all technical work to engineering standards and practices
· Assist with Transmitter, Master Control, LAN and WAN related hardware/software maintenance
· Assist with various broadcast system, computer, network, phone system, and facility projects as required
