WOFL TV Fox35 / WRBW TV My65, Orlando

www.fox35orlando.com

ENGINEERING/OPERATIONS:

BROADCAST MAINTENANCE ENGINEER (Regular Full Time / Orlando): Repair and preform daily preventative maintenance of all equipment associated with three 24/7 television stations. For example; master control and production automation systems, camera robotics, character generators, playback servers, transmitters, satellite distribution systems, desktop computers, networking equipment and various facility needs as assigned. Engineer will assist in system design, construction and commissioning of new technologies at multiple station sites. Previous experience within a television station repairing and maintaining broadcast equipment and IT related components. Ability to communicate effectively with management, vendors and co-workers, work efficiently and meet deadlines. Bachelors or Associate degree in IT systems, electronics or an equivalent amount of technical training is preferred. Must be able to work independently and as a member of a team. Ability to sit and stand for extended periods of time. Must be flexible with schedule and willing to work weekends, holidays and occasional overnight shifts. Ability to lift 50lbs. Must possess a valid drivers’ license.

Apply Here: http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs

