Category:
Engineering
Position/Title:
Broadcast IT Engineer
Details:
Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team!
WPEC-TV in West Palm Beach, Florida has an excellent career opportunity for a full-time Broadcast IT Engineer to support the Engineering Department on its daily computer and network operations. This position involves maintaining computers and servers related to television transmission and video automation systems, as well as business-side work stations. The candidate will be directly responsible for hands-on support of modern broadcast equipment.
Vacancy Type:
Full Time
Date Posted:
8/29/2019
Closing Date:
9/29/2019
City:
West Palm Beach
State:
Florida
URL:
http://www.wearewestpalm.com
Experience:
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
Provide support in the management of Servers, Network Security and Network Services
PC/Mac hardware/software support of on-site installing, servicing and repairing workstations
Provide support for the technical needs of the News Department
Assist with video equipment set-up and maintenance
Assist Engineering with Transmitter and Master Control maintenance
Assist with LAN and WAN related hardware and software maintenance
Develop knowledge of facility specific IT needs and assist in supporting these systems
Apply regular security updates
Perform physical inventory of equipment
Maintain Non-Linear Editing Systems
Others as may be assigned
Requirements:
Associates degree or higher in IT, electronics or computer related field
A+ Certification or ability to obtain
2 – 4 years of related broadcast experience
A great team-oriented attitude and dedication to quality
Strong familiarity with Microsoft, Mac and Linux operating systems
Knowledge and competency in core hardware and computer system technologies, including installation, configuration, diagnosing, preventive maintenance and LAN/WAN networking
Proficiency in troubleshooting problems and responding quickly under pressure
Excellent communication skills
Familiarity with Avid related software and hardware products a plus
Physical Demands/Work Environment:
Must be able to work a flexible schedule
On-call duty, including weekends and holidays
Ability to lift computers and equipment generally less than 50 pounds
Contact:
Sinclair Broadcast Group is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and a Drug Free Workplace.
Please apply online by going to: http://sbgi.net/sbgi-careers/
Apply Online URL: