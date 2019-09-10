Category:

Engineering

Position/Title:

Broadcast IT Engineer

Details:

Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team!

WPEC-TV in West Palm Beach, Florida has an excellent career opportunity for a full-time Broadcast IT Engineer to support the Engineering Department on its daily computer and network operations. This position involves maintaining computers and servers related to television transmission and video automation systems, as well as business-side work stations. The candidate will be directly responsible for hands-on support of modern broadcast equipment.

Vacancy Type:

Full Time

Date Posted:

8/29/2019

Closing Date:

9/29/2019

City:

West Palm Beach

State:

Florida

URL:

http://www.wearewestpalm.com

Experience:

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Provide support in the management of Servers, Network Security and Network Services

PC/Mac hardware/software support of on-site installing, servicing and repairing workstations

Provide support for the technical needs of the News Department

Assist with video equipment set-up and maintenance

Assist Engineering with Transmitter and Master Control maintenance

Assist with LAN and WAN related hardware and software maintenance

Develop knowledge of facility specific IT needs and assist in supporting these systems

Apply regular security updates

Perform physical inventory of equipment

Maintain Non-Linear Editing Systems

Others as may be assigned

Requirements:

Requirements:

Associates degree or higher in IT, electronics or computer related field

A+ Certification or ability to obtain

2 – 4 years of related broadcast experience

A great team-oriented attitude and dedication to quality

Strong familiarity with Microsoft, Mac and Linux operating systems

Knowledge and competency in core hardware and computer system technologies, including installation, configuration, diagnosing, preventive maintenance and LAN/WAN networking

Proficiency in troubleshooting problems and responding quickly under pressure

Excellent communication skills

Familiarity with Avid related software and hardware products a plus

Physical Demands/Work Environment:

Must be able to work a flexible schedule

On-call duty, including weekends and holidays

Ability to lift computers and equipment generally less than 50 pounds

Contact:

Sinclair Broadcast Group is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and a Drug Free Workplace.

Please apply online by going to: http://sbgi.net/sbgi-careers/

Apply Online URL: