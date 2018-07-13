Position/Title:

Broadcast Engineering Technician Details: Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team! WPEC in West Palm Beach, FL is seeking a Broadcast Engineering Technician! This individual will be responsible for installing and maintaining video, audio, and other equipment associated with television broadcasting. This includes server-based record and play-out systems, non-linear editors, production switchers, routing switchers, MPEG encoders, decoders, automation, news room computer systems, data networks, and broadcast transmission equipment. Vacancy Type:

http://www.wearewestpalm.com Experience: Responsibilities include: · Provide support for the technical needs of the News Department · Repair and Maintenance of Video Cameras, Editing Systems, ENG vehicles · Assist with video equipment set-up and maintenance · Assist Engineering with Transmitter and Master Control maintenance · Assist with LAN and WAN related hardware and software maintenance · Develop knowledge of facility specific IT needs and assist in supporting these systems · Systems Integration and wiring · Simple to moderately complex CAD design and system planning · A basic understanding of Project Management Techniques and Disciplines · Perform physical inventory of equipment · Provide support in the management of Servers, Network Security and Network Services · PC/Mac hardware/software support of on-site installing, servicing and repairing workstations · Other Duties as Assigned Requirements: Qualifications and Requirements: · Associates degree or higher in IT, electronics or computer related field · 2 – 4 years of related broadcast experience · A great team-oriented attitude and dedication to quality · Strong familiarity with Non Linear Editing, Production Control, Automation, Master Control Automation, Newsroom Automation, MOS · Knowledge and competency in core hardware and computer system technologies, including installation, configuration, diagnosing, preventive maintenance and LAN/WAN networking · Proficiency in troubleshooting problems and responding quickly under pressure · Excellent communication skills · Familiarity with Avid, Ross, and Grass Valley / Miranda related software and hardware products a plus Physical Demands/Work Environment: · Must be able to work a flexible schedule · On-call duty, including weekends and holidays · Ability to lift computers and equipment generally less than 50 pounds · Ability to work on ladders and stand for long periods of time Contact:

