Broadcast Engineering Technician

|Requirements:
Qualifications and Requirements:
· Associates degree or higher in IT, electronics or computer related field
· 2 – 4 years of related broadcast experience
· A great team-oriented attitude and dedication to quality
· Strong familiarity with Non Linear Editing, Production Control, Automation, Master Control Automation, Newsroom Automation, MOS
· Knowledge and competency in core hardware and computer system technologies, including installation, configuration, diagnosing, preventive maintenance and LAN/WAN networking
· Proficiency in troubleshooting problems and responding quickly under pressure
· Excellent communication skills
· Familiarity with Avid, Ross, and Grass Valley / Miranda related software and hardware products a plus
Physical Demands/Work Environment:
· Must be able to work a flexible schedule
· On-call duty, including weekends and holidays
· Ability to lift computers and equipment generally less than 50 pounds
· Ability to work on ladders and stand for long periods of time