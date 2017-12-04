loading...

Broadcast Engineer

WWSB-ABC 7 seeks an experienced Broadcast Engineer to provide technical support for all broadcast equipment including, but not limited to, master control on air equipment, such as automation system and on air servers, all IT systems equipment, as well as transmitter equipment, at our Sarasota, Florida studio and transmitter facilities.​ Experience in broadcast engineering, proven ability to install and maintain equipment, effective organization and communications skills is a must.​ Training in electronics troubleshooting and repair, computer/​network support, and SBE certification is highly desirable.​

JOB DUTIES and RESPONSIBILITIES

Manage and maintain complex television integrated systems with minimum or no supervision

Implement new engineering projects as directed by project management

Be on call 24/7 to provide timely response to station off-air situations, equipment issues, transmitter issues, etc.

Must be able to troubleshoot, diagnose, and resolve electronic and or electrical issues at both the studio and transmitter locations.

Responsible for all technical aspects of control room maintenance and repairs and will play key role in the continuing design and upgrade of all major systems.

Evaluate, install, maintain all A/V systems, including all control rooms, studio equipment, field gear, etc.

SKILLS and ATTRIBUTES

Understanding of all HD/SD workflow and signal flow

Enthusiastic about troubleshooting, learning new technologies, and figuring out how things work

Excellent technical problem solving and troubleshooting skills

In-depth knowledge of Windows 10 and Windows server versions needed

Knowledge of Active Directory, Cisco routers, and all other Small Business Networking

Team Player

Must be able to analyze complex electronic problems and make recommendations for swift corrective action

Strong oral and written communication skills

Must be able to work independently, yet strong collaboration skills required

Must be able to prioritize and be a pro-active thinker

Willing to work flexible hours (we support a 365, 24/7 business).

Knowledge of AVID/SUNDANCE automation and OMNEON play to air servers a plus

EDUCATION and EXPERIENCE

TV Broadcast background required

Minimum of 3+ years in professional television broadcast environment installing/operating/repairing television equipment. Ability to repair and install SD/HD digital broadcast systems.

Qualified applicants only, apply online https://careers-raycommedia.icims.com/jobs/7849/engineer/job and attach resume. Candidate must sucessfully complete pre-employment drug screen and MVR check. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V

