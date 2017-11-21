Category:

Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team! WPEC in West Palm Beach, Florida is seeking a Broadcast Engineer! This individual will be responsible for installing and maintaining video, audio, and other equipment associated with television broadcasting. This includes server-based record and play-out systems, non-linear editors, production switchers, routing switchers, MPEG encoders, decoders, automation, news room computer systems, data networks, and broadcast transmission equipment. Vacancy Type:

Responsibilities include: · Provide the engineering design and assist with the building and installation of electronic systems/equipment as assigned · Maintain and repair transmitters (AM, FM, TV, Microwave, Fiber, satellite, etc.), receivers, cameras, switchers, graphic systems, audio equipment, video tape systems, routers, automation/editing systems, intercoms, two-way radios, monitors and display systems · Provide budget information to support the implementation of new systems · Provide technical support to operational users · Consult and communicate with engineering management and other engineers on technical issues as required · Provide specific engineering signal flow diagrams for CAD documentation on all work performed on technical systems · Perform all technical work to engineering standards and practices · Other duties may be assigned Requirements:

Other Qualifications and Requirements: · Self-starter, able to work efficiently without direct supervision · Be able to work effectively with other departments receiving and communicating instructions via telephone or in person · Be able to read and understand technical materials · Able to set priorities under pressure of deadlines · Able to concentrate for long periods of time · Hold a valid driver’s license · Must be flexible to accommodate shift changes including extended hours, weekends, and evenings · Associate’s degree (AA) in electronics preferred · Minimum of five years broadcast experience · Working knowledge of broadcast station operations Contact:

