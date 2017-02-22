Broadcast Engineer

This position will have an emphasis on installing, maintaining, and repairing full power digital television transmission systems. The ideal candidate will have strong working knowledge of all components related to the transmission system, including electrical, cooling systems, encoders, exciters, antennas, and other related RF equipment. Past experience with Comark and/or Harris DTV transmitters along with E2V IOTs is preferred. Well versed in reviewing and evaluating transmitter reports and able to document according to FCC requirements. This position will also perform duties at the studio including maintenance of master control and production automation systems, ingest and playback servers, routing systems, satellite distribution, microwave systems, networking equipment, server hardware, and other various facility needs as assigned. The position will provide timely and professional support for fast-paced news and broadcast television environment. Minimum 3 years of experience repairing and maintaining broadcast television transmitters and their related components is preferred. Additional experience with microwave and satellite technologies is strongly desired. Ability to troubleshoot computer hardware and software issues is essential. Previous experience with Grass Valley iTX automation systems, Sony production switchers, ELC automation, Vinten robotics systems, Chyron graphics systems, and BitCentral news systems is a plus. Ability to communicate effectively with management, vendors and co-workers, work efficiently, and meet deadlines. Associates degree or higher in electronics or other engineering field is preferred. Similar training from a trade school or related military experience is also acceptable. Must be flexible with schedule and willing to work weekends, holidays, and occasional overnight shifts. Ability to lift 50 lbs. Must possess a valid drivers’ license. This position will work primarily in Ocala; however there will be regular assignments in Orlando.

