Date: 2/24/2020

Job Posting Title: Broadcast Engineer

Department: Engineering

Reports To: Assistant Director of Technology

Location: Miami, FL

Exempt: N

Job Number: #20-05

Position Summary

Univision is seeking a talented Broadcast Engineer based in Miami, FL with experience installing, troubleshooting, and maintaining TV and Radio studio and transmitter site infrastructure and equipment. The successful candidate will be responsible for the configuration, preventative and corrective maintenance of RF Broadcast and Production equipment in the market’s two full power TV and four Radio stations’ facilities, and will provide day-to-day direct technical support to our News and Radio production teams.

Job Responsibilities

Troubleshoot and perform preventative maintenance on transmitter site equipment, including but not limited to: STL equipment (microwave and IP), radio and TV transmitters, video and audio processing and distribution equipment, control and monitoring systems (Burk and Statmon).

Experience managing transmission tower projects with tower crews and other 3rd party vendors

Ensure that preventative maintenance programs are executed and followed for HVAC, electrical systems, UPS, emergency generators and other facilities related equipment.

Troubleshoot and perform preventative maintenance on production systems equipment, including but not limited to: switchers, audio consoles, microphones, wireless production equipment (microphones, Intercom, and IFB), video/audio distribution equipment, cameras, servers and workstations.

Troubleshoot network and remote access connectivity problems.

Troubleshoot, maintain, and support ENG vehicles such as microwave and satellite live trucks, field production equipment, and news contribution equipment such as LiveU, TVU, and other streaming encoders.

Follow change control processes to implement changes and perform maintenance on systems at the studio or transmitter sites and equipment in the air path.

Assist in ensuring compliance with rules and regulations applicable to FCC, local, state, and federal laws.

Required Minimum Skills & Experience

Minimum BA/BS degree in Engineering, Telecommunications Engineering Technology, Computer Science, related physical sciences, or equivalent work experience.

Ability to read and understand standard broadcast industry drawings and schematics.

In-depth knowledge of Broadcast RF test and measurement systems and methodologies to support TV and Radio transmitter and microwave installations.

Knowledge of applicable FCC rules and regulations for TV, Radio, and microwave installations

Experience managing HVAC, electrical, UPS, generator, fire suppression systems, and transmitter heat exchange systems maintenance and best practices.

Experience supporting computer hardware and software, including deployment, configuring, troubleshooting, and/or installation of applications on Microsoft Windows, Mac OS, and Linux operating systems.

Proficient in Microsoft Office suite of products, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook.

Ability to work under pressure, meet deadlines, prioritize assignments, and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Ability to work any shift, including mornings, evenings, and/or weekends, and on holidays as required.

Desired Skills & Experience

Society of Broadcast Engineers certification.

Cisco CCNA, CompTia Network+, or similar networking certification.

Microsoft MCSE, CompTia A+, Linux+, or similar operating system certification.

Basic knowledge and use of Autocad, Visio, or similar CAD application.

Fluent in Spanish (read and write).

Eligibility Requirements

Must be willing to work from office in Miami, FL.

Employment/education will be verified.

Valid driver’s license with clean driving record.

Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time basis.

Physical Requirements

Ability to stand, walk, bend, type, and sit for up to (8) hours.

Ability to climb a ladder or work on an elevated surface.

Good manual dexterity for soldering, use of hand tools, and working on small components.

Ability to lift up to 50lbs.

Please apply on our Univision Careers Webpage:

https://univision.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/External/job/Miami-FL/Broadcast-Engineer_R006672

UNIVISION IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER