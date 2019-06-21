Date: June 6, 2019

Job Posting Title: Broadcast Engineer

Department: Engineering

Reports To: Director of Engineering

Location: Miami, FL

Exempt: Non-Exempt

Job# 19-27

Position Summary

Univision is seeking a talented Broadcast Engineer based in Miami, FL with experience installing, troubleshooting, and maintaining studio and transmitter site infrastructure and equipment. The successful candidate will understand the radio and TV broadcast technologies with the ability to troubleshoot studio, production and transmitter site equipment and infrastructure, and provide support to the news, operations, and productions teams.

Job Responsibilities

Troubleshoot and perform preventative maintenance on transmitter site equipment, including but not limited to: STL equipment (microwave and IP), radio and TV transmitters, video and audio processing and distribution equipment, control and monitoring systems (Burk and Statmon).

Troubleshoot and perform preventative maintenance on production systems equipment, including but not limited to: switchers, audio consoles, microphones, wireless production equipment (microphones, Intercom, and IFB), video/audio distribution equipment, cameras.

Troubleshoot and perform maintenance on HVAC, electrical systems, UPS, and other facilities related equipment.

Assist in coordinating and overseeing onsite work by vendors and other parties as they pertain to new installations, upgrades, maintenance, or addressing outages and issues.

Troubleshoot and resolve hardware issues on workstations and servers, and operating system and application issues on Windows, Mac OS, and Linux.

Troubleshoot network and remote access connectivity problems.

Troubleshoot, maintain, and support ENG vehicles such as microwave and satellite live trucks, field production equipment, and news contribution equipment such as LiveU, TVU, and other streaming encoders.

Maintain and update existing hardware, software, and asset inventory.

Track all issues in ServiceNow, giving details about tasks performed, solutions to problems solved, and hand off any open items as appropriate with the following shifts.

Follow change control processes to implement changes and perform maintenance on systems at the studio or transmitter sites and equipment in the air path.

Assist in ensuring compliance with rules and regulations applicable to FCC, local, state, and federal laws.

Required Skills & Experience

Associates degree in Electronics, Communications, or equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.

Knowledge of HVAC, electrical, UPS, and generator maintenance and best practices.

Knowledge of computer hardware and software, including deployment, configuring, troubleshooting, and/or installation of applications on Microsoft Windows, Mac OS, and Linux operating systems.

Proficient in Microsoft Office suite of products, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook.

Basic knowledge and use of Autocad, Visio, or similar CAD application.

Ability to work under pressure, meet deadlines, prioritize assignments, and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Ability to work any shift, including mornings, evenings, and/or weekends, and on holidays as required.

Desired Skills & Experience

Knowledge of applicable FCC rules and regulations.

Society of Broadcast Engineers certification.

Cisco CCNA, CompTia Network+, or similar networking certification.

Microsoft MCSE, CompTia A+, Linux+, or similar operating system certification.

Fluent in Spanish (read and write).

Eligibility Requirements

Must be willing to work from office in Miami, FL.

Employment/education will be verified.

Valid driver’s license with clean driving record.

Must have unrestricted authorization to work in the United States.

Physical Requirements

Ability to stand, walk, bend, type, and sit for up to (8) hours.

Ability to climb a ladder or work on an elevated surface.

Good manual dexterity for soldering, use of hand tools, and working on small components.

Ability to lift up to 50lbs.

Please apply on our Univision Careers Webpage:

https://univision.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/External/job/Miami-FL/Broadcast-Engineer_R004477

UNIVISION IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER