Broadcast Director

Requirements: Requirements: Must have strong working knowledge of studio and location equipment including, but not limited to, studio lighting equipment, teleprompter, robotic studio cameras, switcher, remote cameras. Knowledge of Sony ELC control room automation is a big plus. Experience with ENPS and BitCentral server system also a plus. Required skill knowledge includes: 3 years experience in various aspects of television production preferred.

Minimum of 1 years experience directing.

Excellent communication skills required, with an emphasis on working as a team with producers.

Knowledge of Jacksonville, FL is helpful. We put a premium on personal integrity, teamwork, accountability, problem-solving, a strong work ethic and winning. Must be willing to work early mornings, late evenings, weekends and holidays. About TEGNA TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. With 47 television stations and two radio stations in 39 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching approximately one-third of all television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million adults on-air and approximately 35 million across its digital platforms. TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry's top awards, including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and Emmy Awards. TEGNA delivers results for advertisers through unparalleled and innovative solutions including OTT local advertising network Premion, centralized marketing resource Hatch, and G/O Digital, a one-stop shop for local businesses to connect with consumers through digital marketing. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.