Category:

Media – Journalism – Newspaper Position/Title:

Broadcast Director – 008439 Primary Industry:

Broadcasting – Radio – TV Manage Others:

No Details:

First Coast News in Jacksonville, FL has an opening for a Broadcast Director. The successful candidate will direct live newscasts, taped webcasts, cut-ins, local programs, and commercial projects as required; determines camera angles, lighting, Master Control, Audio, Ingest. Effective interaction with a control room team from multiple departments is critical to success. The Broadcast Director will work closely with the Newsroom and technology to ensure that operations all newscasts, programs, and projects are executed flawlessly. Strong leadership and organizational skills are a must. Communication skills are critical. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace. Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

12/3/2019 Closing Date:

3/31/2020 City:

Jacksonville State:

Florida Experience:

None Requirements:

Here’s what you need: Must have a strong working knowledge of studio and location equipment including, but not limited to, studio lighting equipment, teleprompter, switcher.

Knowledge of Sony ELC control room automation is a big plus.

Excellent communication skills required, with an emphasis on working as a team with producers.

Experience leading teams of people.

College Degree preferred or relevant experience. About TEGNA TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 62 television stations and four radio stations in 51 markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching over 38 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks Justice Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com. TEGNA Inc. is a proud equal opportunity employer. We are a drug free, EEO employer committed to a diverse workforce. We encourage and consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, family responsibilities, disability, enrollment in college or vocational school, political affiliation, veteran status or genetic information. Contact:

http://www.jobs.net/j/JLAGkbuG Apply Online URL:

