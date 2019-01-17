JOB TITLE: Board Operator (PT)

JOB OPENING DATE: December 10, 2018

JOB NUMBER: #19-09

Position Summary

Univision Radio is looking for a part time board operator that has the knowledge to setup and troubleshoot mixing boards, microphones, electronic and mechanical components specific to the radio station, and computer software used for editing and broadcasting audio.

Duties and Responsibilities

Must be technically skilled to operate console panel for airing programs, promos and commercials as scheduled and in compliance with Company and FCC broadcast guidelines.

Monitor lights on console panel to ascertain that components are operative and that transmitter is ready to emit signal.

Observe indicators and adjusts controls to maintain constant sound modulation and ensure that transmitted signal is sharp and clear.

Assist with production duties, to include recording and editing of content and screening phone calls.

Follow all studio policies, to include management of commercials and content for accuracy, timely communication of issues, airing and logging of EAS tests, logging discrepancies, transmitter readings and compliance with company rules, policies and procedures regarding Payola, Plugola and conflicts of interest.

Must be willing to work Weekends and Holidays.

Qualifications and Requirements

Basic knowledge of studio equipment and computers.

Must have excellent communication, organizational and problem solving skills and be computer literate with basic social media experience.

High School graduate preferred and/or certificate from college or technical school.

Minimum of one (1) year radio board operator experience.

Must be able to communicate in English and Spanish.

SEND RESUME TO:

https://univision.csod.com/ats/careersite/jobdetails.aspx?site=2&c=univision&id=2817

UNIVISION (WLTV-23, WAMI-69, WAMR-107.5FM, WRTO-98.3FM, WQBA-1140AM,

WAQI-710 AM) IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER