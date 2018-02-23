BOARD OPERATOR – PART TIME

Board Operator PT –The Board Operator “runs the control board”, regulating the timing of programs and making sure logged commercials, promotions and any other programming elements essential to operations air as scheduled. Basic computer knowledge is a must.

Must be proficient at running an audio board Must be skilled at editing audio Must be available to work nights and weekends All employees are expected to bring a positive attitude, be cooperative and productive and to perform other such duties as may be required for the efficient operations of the stations. Represent Company and radio stations in a highly respectable, professional manner Must be extremely organized, highly motivated, and able to work independently



To be considered for these positions, please apply online at www.entercom.com and click on “Careers”.

Entercom Miami

20450 NW 2nd Avenue

Miami, FL 33169