Beasley Media Group, Tampa is looking for a Board Operator to assist with filling on-air shifts and show production/board control. Board Operators are responsible for running the control board, following station format, arranging and playing commercials and IDs according to program and commercial logs, following all applicable laws and FCC regulations. In addition, the Board Operator may help administer contests, answer listener phone calls, screen listener calls for live shows, operate satellite receivers, take transmitter meter readings, conduct EAS tests, etc. This is an entry level position and training is offered.

Qualifications:

The right candidate will be a team player, computer savvy and have the flexibility to work different shifts if required.

Must be willing to work holidays, day, nights and/or overnights.

Must be 100% bilingual (English and Spanish).



Last Date for Consideration: Open until the position is filled.

To be considered for this position, please send resume to:

jobs@925maxima.com

Related posts