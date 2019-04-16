Bilingual News Anchor/Reporter

Details:

Job Summary: Prepares and broadcasts news coverage. Responsibilities Gathers and verifies factual information through interviews, observation and research.

Monitors sources for breaking news, e.g., wires and social media.

Plans, writes, edits, and voices news broadcasts.

Finalizes content using digital audio editing software.

Maintains crucial deadlines in order to provide news stories in a timely fashion.

Repackages content from producers and field reporters for newscasts.

Identifies technical equipment and resource requirements for recording interviews and other audio material.

May produce features and interviews as assigned.

May specialize in a particular field of news broadcasting (e.g. political, traffic, finance or military).

May prepare written content, visual images, audio material and video footage for websites, blogs or other social-media platforms. Qualifications Proficient in Microsoft Office suite and social networking platforms

Knowledgeable and up-to-date with local and national trends and/or specialized knowledge of subjects/events related to on-air topics

Pleasant, charismatic and well-controlled voice; excellent pronunciation

Well-rounded communication skills for conducting interviews

Ability to work both independently and collaboratively in a team environment

Excellent writing and editing skills; proficient in grammar

Strong attention to detail

Proficient in media production and broadcast systems

Ability to plan and organize, set priorities and multi task in a fast-paced environment

May require other language proficiency, e.g., Spanish

Must be bi-lingual and fluent in Spanish.

Knowledge and interest in Florida and Latino news is essential.

Knowledge and interest in Florida and Latino news is essential.

Proficiency in RCS News a plus. Work Experience 3+ years' experience in on-air journalism in smaller market or college station Education 4-year college degree, preferably in Broadcast Journalism or Communications Certifications None required Location Maitland, FL: 2500 Maitland Center Parkway, Suite 401, 32751 Position Type Regular